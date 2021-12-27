Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 27 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



At home, everyone is fine – The series, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Gabriele Muccino directs the TV series inspired by a famous film.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Bad Moms 2 – Much Bad Moms, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Mila Kunis and Susan Sarandon in a wild Christmas sequel.

All very nice, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Paolo Ruffini and Frank Matano in a comedy. Two friends find themselves caught up in an odyssey of events.

There was a scam in Hollywood, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Sky Original comedy starring Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. To pay off a debt with the underworld, some producers organize a scam.

La pazza gioia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Micaela Ramazzotti in an exciting comedy on the road.

The Wedding Date – Love has its price, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Comedy in which a woman, to introduce herself to her sister’s wedding, hires a gigolo as her boyfriend.

Christmas as a Chef, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Christmas comedy with Massimo Boldi and Biagio Izzo. A clumsy cook is hired to cater for the G7.

Going in style, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin are three elderly friends who decide to rob a bank.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



The president – A love story, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Michael Douglas and Annette Bening are the president of the United States and an environmental worker who will fall in love.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Riders of justice, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Revenge movie with Mads Mikkelsen. A soldier must avenge his wife who died in an alleged accident.

Heart of the sea – The origins of Moby Dick, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland in a film that traces the true story of the dramatic journey of the whaling ship Essex.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The chocolate factory, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Remake of the famous film with Gene Wilder by Tim Burton, this time starring Johnny Depp.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Cast Away, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Tom Hanks in a cult. A manager is shipwrecked on a desert island trying to get home.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Hunt for the 12th man, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in a World War II film. A Norwegian partisan tries to escape the Nazis.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Red Joan, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Film with Judi Dench. An elderly lady is arrested on charges of espionage.

Free-to-air programs



Cinderella, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Disney live action of the legendary cartoon, with Cate Blanchett in the role of the stepmother.

Dante, the dream of a free Italy, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Docu-drama inspired by the Divine Comedy of the Supreme Poet Dante Alighieri.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

We just have to cry, at 21:27 on Rete 4

Classic comedy starring Roberto Benigni and the late Massimo Troisi.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Independence Day, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Disaster movie by Roland Emmerich with Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum. The aliens invade the Earth and it will be necessary to defeat them.

Eden – A planet to save, 9.20 pm on La7

Licia Colò crosses some of the most sensitive and beautiful places on the planet but also those most at risk.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 9:30 pm on TV8

Harrison Ford and Sean Connery in another chapter of the saga of the well-known adventurer.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.