Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 27 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Every breath you take – Senza breath, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan. The balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

Nerve, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Dave Franco and Emma Roberts in a thriller based on a best seller. Two boys participate in an illegal online game: it will be a bloodbath.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Lincoln, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Daniel Day Lewis in Steven Spielberg’s biopic on the president of the United States.

The earth, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Sergio Rubini and Fabrizio Bentivoglio in an intense family history. A professor returns to Puglia to sell the house and faces old grudges again.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



If you are like that, I tell you yes, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Emilio Solfrizzi and Belen Rodriguez in a romantic comedy. A declining singer goes on an adventure with a famous diva.

The Nutty Professor, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Eddie Murphy is an obese professor who tests him with a serum that makes him a handsome but evil playboy.

Locked Down, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Comedy with Chiwetel Ejiofor. A couple close to separation is forced to live together due to the lockdown.

Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts in a romantic comedy. A fired man decides to enroll in college.

Whatever you want it to be, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Edoardo Leo and Anna Foglietta in a comedy that deals with the theme of ethics on social networks.

How to kill the boss 2, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Sequel to the hit comedy film starring Charlie Day and Jennifer Aniston. This time the three friends are scammed by a lender.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Jack Reacher – Point of no return, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Tom Cruise returns to play the role of Jack Reacher in the second chapter of the saga.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Valerian and the city of a thousand planets, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi



Science fiction film based on a comic, directed by Luc Besson with Dan DeHaan and Cara Delevigne.

Wolfhound – A hero fighting for freedom, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



A warrior must avenge his people by killing the instigator of the massacre.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The Lego Movie, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Film inspired by the well-known playing bricks. A worker has to defend the Lego universe from the evil Lord Business.

Free-to-air programs



The bastards of Pizzofalcone 3, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Third season of the series with Alessandro Gassmann based on the novels of Maurizio De Giovanni.

The mystery in the house of time, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Cate Blanchett, Jack Black and Kyle McLachlan in a thrilling adventure based on a children’s book.

Direct Catch, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Riccardo Iacona.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

The Foreigner, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Jackie Chan is a Chinatown restaurant owner who hunts down some Irish thugs.

Eden – A planet to save, 9.20 pm on La7



Licia Colò crosses some of the most sensitive and beautiful places on the planet but also those most at risk.

Creed – Born to fight, 9:30 pm on TV8



Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in a Rocky saga spinoff. Creed’s son wants to try his hand at a boxing career.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.