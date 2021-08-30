Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 30th August

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The shadow of spies, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original film based on a true story. A British businessman, a CIA spy, gets involved in an international intrigue.

The Boy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



A girl accepts a job as a nanny with an English family but discovers that the child she is caring for is actually a doll.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Wall Street, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Michael Douglas and Charlie Sheen in a Hollywood cult. A young and ambitious broker becomes the protege of the businessman Gordon Gekko.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



My brother arrived at 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Renato Pozzetto is a teacher whose life is turned upside down by the sudden arrival of his twin brother.

Neither Juliet nor Romeo, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Directorial debut for Veronica Pivetti in a film that deals with the theme of homosexuality.

The Place of Shadows, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Anton Yelchin in a fantasy thriller based on a novel by Dean Koontz. A boy has to defend his city from strange creatures.

When you least expect it, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Colin Firth and Kate Hudson in a romantic comedy. A career woman experiences an unexpected turn.

A lot nice, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Another well-known film by Carlo Verdone, in which the comedian tells three different stories in his directorial debut.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Little women, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Yet another cinematic remake of the literary masterpiece Little Women, with Emma Watson and Florence Pugh.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Never Back Down – Never surrender, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Sean Faris, Amber Heard and Cam Gigandet in a film set in the world of MMA.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



In a valley of violence – 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Ethan Hawke must take revenge on some thugs who killed a loved one.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Jurassic pet: my dinosaur friend, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



A teenager receives an egg as a gift from which a baby dinosaur emerges: he will have to protect it from a mad scientist.

War movie to see on TV tonight



It was my son, 9pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Film about the true story of paratrooper William Pitsenbarger. 30 years after the war in Vietnam, the family asks the Pentagon for the medal of honor.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Scooby !, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



New animated film about Scooby Doo, a well-known character created by Hanna & Barbera.

Free-to-air programs



A story without a name, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Micaela Ramazzotti and Renato Carpentieri in a film inspired by a real event that happened in Palermo in 1969.

Hawaii Five-0, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Police television series set in the Hawaiian archipelago starring some members of a special section.

Direct Catch, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Riccardo Iacona.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

The champion, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Biographical film about a tenacious girl who will become the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup.

Godzilla, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Gareth Edwards directs the American remake of Godzilla. The creature must fight against an evil monster.

The Queen – The Queen, at 21:20 on La7



Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II in a biopic set after Lady Diana’s death.

Karate Kid III – The final challenge, 9.30 pm on TV8



Daniel, now a martial arts master, finds himself again against an old enemy.

Hi brother, 21:25 hours on Nove

Comedy in which a scammer leaves for California posing as the son of a deceased businessman.