Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 31 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Marylin has black eyes, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone are two people from a rehabilitation center who are in charge of managing a restaurant.

My best friend’s wedding, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Sentimental Comedy with Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz. A girl falls in love with her best friend.

Sharm El Sheik – An unforgettable summer, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Enrico Brignano and Maurizio Casagrande rivals in a hilarious choral comedy.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Airport ’80, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Fourth chapter of the successful film saga, this time starring Alain Delon.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



A prayer before dawn, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Joe Cole in a gory action inspired by a true story. An underground boxer ends up in one of Thailand’s toughest prisons.

Crossing Point, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

An American couple enters the crosshairs of a Mexican drug trafficker.

The mercenaries – The Expendables, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Now cult film with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. A group of mercenaries must overthrow a dictatorship.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The golden compass, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman in a film based on a well-known novel.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Walter Mitty’s secret dreams, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Ben Stiller is a shy photo editor who goes on a perilous journey to find a negative.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Fury, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Brad Pitt and his team go through the harsh suffering of World War II and the fight against the Nazis.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



De Gaulle, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Lambert Wilson in the biopic on the well-known French general.

Free-to-air programs



Don’t leave me, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Vittoria Puccini and Alessandro Roja in a miniseries between thriller and crime.

Crimes in Paradise, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Very lucky TV series created by Robert Thorogood set on an island.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Freedom – Beyond the border, 9:23 pm on Italia 1

New program by Roberto Giacobbo who, as always, accompanies the viewer through mysteries and discoveries.

Sherlock, 9.15 pm on La7

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in a well-known TV series about the brilliant investigator created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

An unexpected love, 9.30 pm on TV8

Two wedding witnesses find themselves attracted to each other but both are already engaged.

Armageddon – Final Judgment, 21:25 on Nove

Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler in a Michael Bay film. A crew is chosen to prevent an asteroid from arriving on Earth.