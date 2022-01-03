Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 3rd January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



At home, everyone is fine – The series, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Gabriele Muccino directs the TV series inspired by a famous film.

3.17 pm – Attack on the train, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Clint Eastwood directs the story of a real terrorist attack by having the protagonists play the real men who foiled him.

Striptease, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Demi Moore is a stripper who gets involved in political intrigue.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Tastes and disagreements, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Aaron Eckhart and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a culinary comedy.

Mom or dad ?, at 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Comedy with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. Two parents in conflict over not obtaining custody of the children.

Before we go, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Chris Evans directs and stars in this romantic comedy. The meeting between a musician and an art consultant will change the lives of both.

Friends as before, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

The film that marked the return of Christian De Sica and Massimo Boldi, together again after so many years.

Ted 2, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Sequel to the film with Mark Wahlberg and Seth McFarlane. Ted finds himself on trial.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Source Code, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Jake Gyllenhaal and Michelle Monaghan in a fantasy thriller. An American soldier relives several times the last minutes before an attack to find out who will be the culprit.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

After 20 years, the protagonists of the Harry Potter films come together for a reunion event.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Super Benny: red taxi operation, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Jean Reno in a children’s comedy. A child with superpowers must face a gang of thugs.

The Legend of Tarzan, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Film with Margot Robbie and Christoph Waltz. Tarzan is now a lord but is forced to return to the jungle to face a new threat.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The Croods 2 – A new era, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Sequel to the famous Dreamworks animated film.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Inglourious Basterds, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Quentin Tarantino directs Brad Pitt in a chaotic and violent WWII film.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The King’s speech, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush in an Oscar-winning film. A speech therapist is commissioned to treat King George VI’s stuttering.

Free-to-air programs



The return of Mary Poppins, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the sequel to the hugely popular Disney movie.

Crimes in Paradise, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Very lucky TV series created by Robert Thorogood set on an island.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Il marchese del grillo, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Alberto Sordi in a timeless classic. A marquis makes some mockery in early nineteenth-century Rome.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Top Gun, 9:16 pm on Italia 1

Cult film with Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. Young Maverick decides to join a prestigious aviation school.

JFK – A case still open, 9.15 pm on La7

Kevin Costner and Gary Oldman in a film about the Kennedy murder and its burning truths.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 9:30 pm on TV8

Fourth film in the Indiana Jones saga, with Harrison Ford, Shia LaBeouf and Cate Blanchett.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.