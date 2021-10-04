Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 4th October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Lovely Boy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Andrea Carpenzano in a Sky Original film about the rise and decline of a rising star of the Roman music scene.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Thelma & Louise, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Ridley Scott directs Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in an Oscar-winning road movie. Two rebellious housewives organize a vacation that risks ending in tragedy.

Ending, Beginnings – Ricomincio da te, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Love story with Jamie Dorman, Sebastian Stan and Shailene Woodley. A brokenhearted woman meets two very different men and can’t choose.

Best of me – The best of me, 9:14 pm on Premium Cinema 2



After 20 long years, two ex-boyfriends rediscover themselves in love. Based on a Nicholas Sparks novel.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Love at second sight, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Sentimental comedy with a touch of fantasy. A novelist wakes up in a fictional world and must win back the woman he has already married in real life.

Olè, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Massimo Boldi and Vincenzo Salemme in a comedy by Carlo Vanzina. Two professors accompanying classes in Spain will be rivals in love.

Welcome to the South, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Siani in a famous comedy, remake of a French film. A worker from Milan is transferred to a small town in Campania.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The solver – A man apart, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Vin Diesel in an action. An anti-drug agent is killed by his wife: he will seek revenge.

Cops out – Two cops on the loose, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Action comedy starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan. Two cops have to fight a gangster.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



The last outlaws, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Emile Hirsch and John Cusack in a western. Outlaws take control of a small town, forcing a gravedigger to take up arms.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



My friend Nanuk, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



A boy befriends a polar bear cub and wants to bring him back to his mom.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



In time, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried star in a film in which time becomes a currency, as aging stopped at 25.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Hunt for the 12th man, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in a World War II film. A Norwegian partisan tries to escape the Nazis.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Inheritance – Eredità, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Lily Collins and Simon Pegg in a thriller. A girl inherits from her father a man chained in the bunker of the family villa.

Free-to-air programs



Porta a Porta, 25 years old, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Bruno Vespa celebrates 25 years of Porta a Porta with many guests in the well-known transmission.

Those who on Monday, at 21:20 on Rai 2



Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu and Mia Ceran in a program that mixes current affairs, comedy and sport.

Males against females, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Choral comedy by Fausto Brizzi with Paola Cortellesi, Fabio De Luigi and Paolo Ruffini.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Mystery Land, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Aurora Ramazzotti and Alvin lead the audience into adventures and legends.

Special TG La7, 9.15 pm on La7



Enrico Mentana leads the special that analyzes the results of the 2021 administrative elections.

Creed II, 9:30 pm on TV8



Sequel to the famous spin-off of the Rocky saga with Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. Creed will have to face Ivan Drago’s son.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.