Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 6 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Cops 2 – A gang of policemen, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Second season of the original Sky miniseries starring Claudio Bisio and set in the world of the police.

Rock’n Roll, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard in a comedy. A forty-year-old actor goes into crisis and does everything to look younger.

Christmas suddenly, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Diane Keaton and John Goodman in a Christmas comedy about a family who get together for the holidays.

The forgotten prince, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Omar Sy in a whimsical comedy. A father transforms himself into his daughter’s dream hero every night.

#Write me again, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Lily Collins in a film about friendship that can stand the test of time and become love, based on a novel.

Wedding in Paris, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Massimo Boldi and Biagio Izzo play an inveterate tax evader and an upright financier who “clash” in France.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a historical drama. In 19th century England, two women fall in love.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Colpo d’amore, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Pierce Brosnan and Emma Thompson in a romantic detective comedy. Two exes set out together to hunt for a man who cheated them.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Operation UNCLE, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander and Armie Hammer in a film based on a well-known 1960s TV series.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Catwoman, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Halle Berry in a stand alone revisited on the DC Comics character from the Batman Universe.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

First cinematic chapter of the Harry Potter spin-off, starring Eddie Redmayne.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



You’re Next, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

A gang of murderers interrupt the home celebrations for a wedding anniversary.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Trolls, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Dreamworks animated movie about cute rebellious creatures.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The Glorias, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore in the biopic about writer and activist Gloria Steinem.

Free-to-air programs



Blanca, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Crime series based on a novel. A blind girl uses her décodage skills to help the police.

The Monster of Florence – That silence that is not silent, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Documentary on the events of the terrible murders of the Monster of Florence.

Report, 9.00 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Braven – The brave, 9:19 pm on Italia 1

Action film with star Jason Momoa. A quiet woodcutter has to contend with some drug dealers.

Grey’s Anatomy, 9.15 pm on La 7

Yet another episode of the well-known American series that follows the lives of some doctors and their sentimental evolutions.

Spider-Man: Far from home, 9:30 pm on TV8

Second adventure of Spider-Man by Marvel Studios, with Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Little Big Italy, 9.15 pm on Nove

The restaurateur Francesco Panella goes to the discovery of Italian restaurants around the world.