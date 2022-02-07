Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Monday 7 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Monster Hunter, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Milla Jovovich in a film based on a famous videogame saga.

Monster Hunter, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Milla Jovovich in a film based on a famous videogame saga.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Three floors, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Nanni Moretti directs and plays a film based on a novel. The destinies of 3 families intertwine in a Roman condominium.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The mafia only kills in the summer, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Pif directs and performs his first work. The misdeeds of the mafia are intertwined with the love life of a boy.

The twins, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in a play by Ivan Reitman. Twins born from a scientific experiment meet after years.

Parental Guidance, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Billy Crystal and Marisa Tomei in a comedy. Two grandparents have to look after some nasty grandchildren.

… And finally Polly arrives, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Romantic comedy starring Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston. Betrayed by his wife, a man finds himself thanks to a former schoolmate.

Se son rose…, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Leonardo Pieraccioni plays a man with Peter Pan syndrome but his daughter will invent a ruse to start loving again.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Green Zone, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Matt Damon in a war action. An officer rebels against his superiors to find out the truth about weapons of mass destruction.

American Assassin, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien in an action film based on a novel. Shocked by the death of his girlfriend killed in an attack, a boy enters the CIA and becomes a killer.

War movie to see on TV tonight



1917, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Sam Mendes’ war masterpiece starring Benedict Cumberbatch and a great cast. Two British soldiers have to carry a message across enemy lines.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Call, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Halle Berry is a 911 receptionist who receives a call from a girl who has been kidnapped and locked in a trunk.

Free-to-air programs



Màkari, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Fiction based on the books of Gaetano Savatteri, starring Claudio Gioè who plays a Sicilian investigator.

Crimes in Paradise, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Very lucky TV series created by Robert Thorogood set on an island

Direct Catch, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Riccardo Iacona.

Fourth Republic, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Television program that deals with the main issues of politics with guests and insights.

Big Brother Vip, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Alfonso Signorini leads this edition of Big Brother Vip, which has now reached its key moments.

Freedom – Beyond the border, 9:23 pm on Italia 1

New program by Roberto Giacobbo who, as always, accompanies the viewer through mysteries and discoveries.

Sherlock, 9.15 pm on La7

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in a well-known TV series about the genius investigator created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants, 9.30 pm on TV8

Chef Alessandro Borghese returns with his most famous program, now in its sixth season.

This story here, 21:25 hours on Nine

Docufilm on the figure and career of Vasco Rossi.