Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 11 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Cops 2 – A gang of policemen, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Second season of the original Sky miniseries starring Claudio Bisio and set in the world of the police.

Fred Claus – A brother under the tree, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti in a Christmas comedy. Santa Claus is hosting his loafer brother Fred in the North Pole.

Game Night – Guess Who’s Dying Tonight?, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams in an action comedy. A parlor game between couples takes an unexpected turn.

Poor but rich, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

A hilarious comedy with Christian De Sica. A big win changes the life of a family.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Waiting for the Barbarians, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Robert Pattinson, Johnny Depp and Mark Rylance in a historical drama based on a novel.

Mona Lisa Smile, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst and Julia Stiles in a film about women’s empowerment.

The Dinner, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall in a fierce portrait of contemporary America. Two pairs of parents have to deal with a serious crime committed by their children.

Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

Suburbicon, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Matt Damon and Juliane Moore in a George Clooney film. The arrival of a black family causes trouble in a residential neighborhood.

The rules of the game, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Eric Bana is a poker player who will have to deal with his past.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Pompeii, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Kit Harington in a historical action. During the eruption, a gladiator must save his beloved from a Roman senator.

Lethal Weapon 3, 9:14 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Third chapter of the action-detective saga with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, this time engaged in the recovery of stolen weapons from a warehouse.

Mad Max: Fury Road, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in one of the best road movies ever, which takes up the Mad Max saga.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Turbo, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Turbo is a snail who dreams of racing on the track and will succeed thanks to a mysterious substance.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Desire for power, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Forest Whitaker in a political thriller. A colonel must avoid a coup organized by an unsuspecting general.

Free-to-air programs



Dancing with the stars, 8:35 pm on Rai 1

Milly Carlucci leads the well-known format in which some VIPs challenge each other with dance strokes to get to victory.

SWAT, at 21:05 on Rai 2

TV series that tells the adventures of a specific section of SWAT that operates in the city of Los Angeles.

Sapiens – One planet, at 9.45pm on Rai 3

Mario Tozzi returns with a program that focuses on our planet and human behavior to preserve it.

007 – Mobile Target, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Yet another 007 movie, in which this time Bond has to fight a Silicon Valley tycoon.

Uà – Man of various ages, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Claudio Baglioni celebrates his 50 years of career with a show divided into a few evenings.

The Grinch, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Animation film about the character who does not love Christmas: will he be able to sabotage him again this time?

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7

French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

A Cinderella Christmas, 9.30 pm on TV8

A girl catches the attention of an attractive bachelor but is forced to leave the party without being able to make his identity known.

Erba – Story of a massacre, 21:25 on Nove

In Erba, on 11 December 2006, four people were killed and one was seriously injured.