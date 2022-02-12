Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 12 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Fifty Shades of Gray, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

First chapter of a trilogy of films with a sensual and erotic background based on a saga of novels.

World Trade Center, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Nicolas Cage directed by Oliver Stone in a film that traces the tragedy of 9/11.

The Bodyguard – Bodyguard, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Kevin Costner and Withney Houston in a 90s cult. A former CIA agent is tasked with protecting a pop star from a maniac.

Christian, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Sky Original series with Claudio Santamaria and Edoardo Pesce. A henchman of a Rome boss suddenly gets stigmata.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The most beautiful school in the world, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Comedy with Christian De Sica and Rocco Papaleo. A principal interested in twinning with a Ghanaian school sends the request to an institute in Campania by mistake.

A career blonde, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Reese Witherspoon in the sequel to “Revenge of the Blondes”.

Mr. Bean – The latest catastrophe, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Movie film about the character of Rowan Atkinson. Mistaken for an art expert, Mr. Bean wreaks havoc in Los Angeles.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Gods of Egypt, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gerard Butler in an action-sci-fi film set in ancient Egypt.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Three fantastic girls, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Adventure about three little girls who have to investigate a mystery in their school.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Spirit – The rebel, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Second Dreamworks Horse Animation Adventure.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The voice of the stone, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Suspense

Emilia Clarke in a psychological thriller. A nurse helps a child overcome his mother’s death.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The King’s speech, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush in an Oscar-winning film. A speech therapist is tasked with treating King George VI’s stuttering.

Free-to-air programs



Such and such, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Carlo Conti leading the successful format that this time sees strangers and non-VIPs try their hand at it.

FBI, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series created by Dick Wolf with Sela Ward and Jeremy Sisto.

Insider – Face to face with crime, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Roberto Saviano in a program in which he will come into contact with former members of criminal organizations.

007 – Death can wait, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry in a new 007 film set in North Korea.

There is mail for you, at 21:20 on Canale 5

Maria De Filippi is back with There is mail for you, a television format that helps the comparison between people through the expedient of the mail.

The hunter of giants, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Nicolas Hoult involuntarily opens a door between the world of humans and that of giants. An ancient war is rekindled.

Eden – A planet to save, 9.20 pm on La7

Licia Colò crosses some of the most sensitive and beautiful places on the planet but also those most at risk.

Under Siege – White House Down, 9:30 pm on TV8

Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx in an action film signed by Roland Emmerich.

The murder of Melania Rea, at 21:25 on Nove

A woman is reported missing by her husband along with her children. You will become the very man the prime suspect.