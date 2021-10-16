Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 16 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



All the fault of Freud, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Pierfrancesco Favino, Marco Giallini and Claudia Gerini are directed by the director of “Perfetti Sconosciuti” Paolo Genovese.

Appointment at the park, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Diane Keaton and Brandan Gleeson in an unconventional comedy. A widow and a hermit meet in a park.

The genius of the scam, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy



Nicolas Cage and Sam Rockwell in a Ridley Scott action comedy. A con artist sees his plans messed up by the arrival of his daughter.

Julie & Julia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Meryl Streep and Amy Adams. A girl decides to challenge a woman who had published a cookbook 50 years earlier.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



A career woman, separated from her husband, joins her mother with whom she has not had relations for some time.

An enterprise from God, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Remake of an Argentine comedy with Fabio De Luigi and Micaela Ramazzotti protagonists of the story.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Contagion, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



A very current film by Steven Soderbergh with Jude Law, Matt Damon and Marion Cotillard. A frightening global pandemic changes the fate of the entire planet.

King Lear, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson protagonists of the film remake of the well-known Shakespeare drama.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Bastille Day – The coup of the century, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Action movie with Idris Elba. In the days leading up to the Bastille Day, three people are involved in a conspiracy in Paris.

Jonah Hex, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Film with Josh Brolin, Megan Fox and Michael Fassbender based on a DC Comics comic.

Power Attack 2, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Second chapter of the action saga with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. A group of terrorists plans a massacre in London.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Possession – The Devil’s Apartment, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Horror inspired by a true story. In the 1970s, a family moves into a house that turns out to be haunted.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Tarzan, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Tarzan and Jane defend their habitat against a tycoon interested in his greedy purposes.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The last Vermeer, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Guy Pearce and Claes Bang in a biopic about the painter Jan Vermeer. Produced by Ridley Scott.

Lansky, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington in a biopic about an elderly Belarusian mobster.

Free-to-air programs



Dancing with the stars, 8:35 pm on Rai 1



Milly Carlucci leads the well-known format in which some VIPs challenge each other with dance strokes to get to victory.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

Italians, at 22:20 on Rai 3



Paolo Mieli conducts a format on the history of the most important Italian characters of all time.

Agent 007 – You only live twice, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Fifth film in the James Bond saga, in which the agent is still played by Sean Connery.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

Dora and the lost city, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Film inspired by the character of Dora the Explorer, a well-known cartoon.

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7



French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

In the grip of the spider, 9:30 pm on TV8



Morgan Freeman in a thriller. An FBI agent and a criminologist must find a senator’s daughter.

Apparent suicide – The Mario Biondo case, 9:25 pm on Nove

Mario, a cameraman, is found dead. It looks like suicide but the investigations point out something else.