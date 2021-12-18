Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 18 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Cops 2 – A gang of policemen, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Second season of the original Sky miniseries starring Claudio Bisio and set in the world of the police.

Prime, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Romantic comedy with Uma Thurman and Meryl Streep. A therapist discovers that her patient is dating her son.

Nine and a half moons, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Claudia Gerini, Giorgio Pasotti and Stefano Fresi in a romantic comedy. Livia agrees to act as a surrogate mother for her sister, without their respective boyfriends knowing.

It’s never too late, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman play two terminally ill patients who decide to travel to make their wishes come true.

Couples therapy for lovers, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Pietro Sermonti and Ambra Angiolini are two lovers who decide to go to couple therapy.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Schindler’s List, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece with Liam Neeson. The redemption of a man who tries to save the Jews during the Second World War.

Minari, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Film nominated for 6 Academy Awards, with one victory. A Korean family moves to America to pursue a new life.

Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

Changeling, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Clint Eastwood directs Angelina Jolie. A mother tries to find out the truth about her kidnapped and never found son.

Serenity – The island of deception, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in a thriller set on a tropical island, where nothing is as it seems.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Lethal Weapon 4, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Last episode of the saga with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover who this time face the Chinese underworld.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The golden compass, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman in a film based on a well-known novel.

Wonder Woman 1984, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Gal Gadot returns to play the role of Wonder Woman in the sequel to the first film.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Last Death, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

During a hurricane, a doctor finds himself having to rescue an injured boy, with no identity or memory.

Free-to-air programs



Dancing with the stars, 8:35 pm on Rai 1

Milly Carlucci leads the well-known format in which some VIPs challenge each other with dance strokes to get to victory.

SWAT, at 21:05 on Rai 2

TV series that tells the adventures of a specific section of SWAT that operates in the city of Los Angeles.

Sapiens – One planet, at 9.45pm on Rai 3

Mario Tozzi returns with a program that focuses on our planet and human behavior to preserve it.

007 – Danger zone, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Timothy Dalton plays the most famous secret agent in the world, this time sent on a mission to Bratislava.

Uà – Man of various ages, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Claudio Baglioni celebrates his 50 years of career with a show divided into a few evenings.

Daddy’s Home 2, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in a comedy sequel to a famous film.

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7

French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

Christmas in Washington, 9:30 pm on TV8

A woman receives an important assignment over Christmas and meets a handsome ambassador.

Erba – Story of a massacre, 21:25 on Nove

In Erba, on 11 December 2006, four people were killed and one was seriously injured.