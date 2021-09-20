Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 18 September

The guide to the films that will air tonight, Saturday 18 September, on TV on Sky. Action, biopics and much more.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Synchronic, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Jamie Dornan in a fantasy thriller. The disappearance of his daughter forces a paramedic to investigate a new drug that distorts the perception of time.

Synchronic, 9:45 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Jamie Dornan in a fantasy thriller. The disappearance of his daughter forces a paramedic to investigate a new drug that distorts the perception of time.

The stalker from the next room, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Tired of their relationship, a woman throws her ex-boyfriend out of the house, but he begins to haunt her.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Suffragette, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Carey Mulligan and Meryl Streep in the history of the world’s first feminist movement.

Waves – The waves of life, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Lucas Hedges in a drama. The life of a rising star of the struggle is turned upside down by a tragic fatality.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



That mother-in-law monster, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in a comedy. A woman has to face the sour mother of her future husband.

Musketeers of the King – The penultimate mission, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Pierfrancesco Favino, Valerio Mastandrea and Rocco Papaleo on the new adventures of D’Artagnan and the Three Musketeers.

Wedding with the ex, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Comedy with https://tg24.sky.it/spettacolo/cinema/approfondimenti/john-malkovich-film and Glenn Close. A movie star prepares for her fifth wedding.

Quo Vado?, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Comedy by Checco Zalone in which the protagonist is willing to do anything to not lose his steady job.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Mechanic: Resurrection, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Sequel to a famous action movie starring Jason Statham and Jessica Alba. The girl is kidnapped from a hitman: there will be revenge.

15 minutes – Murderous Madness in New York, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Robert De Niro in a thriller in which two policemen chase criminals who want to show their dangerous images on TV.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



I rubacchiotti, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



John Goodman in a film based on the characters created by Marty Norton. A lawyer wants to tear down a house where the robbers live.

Loading... Advertisements

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Il primo cavaliere, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Sean Connery and Richard Gere in a medieval film. King Arthur wants Lancelot to save his betrothed Guinevere.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The Minamata case, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Johnny Depp in the Sky Original biopic on the investigations of photographer Eugene Smith.

The Minamata case, at 9.45pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Johnny Depp in the Sky Original biopic on the investigations of photographer Eugene Smith.

Free-to-air programs



Soliti Ignoti – The return, at 21:20 on Rai 1



Amadeus hosts one of the most popular programs in the country, this time in prime time.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

I restart from RaiTre, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Stefano Massini and Andrea Delogu in a program that supports the entertainment world at the time of COVID-19.

Agent 007 – License to kill, 9:20 pm on Rete 4



First film on the James Bond saga, with Sean Connery as the secret agent.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

Ferdinand, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Animated film starring a big bull with a heart of gold who wants to return to his farm.

Downtown Abbey, 9.15pm on La7



Revelation series set in the early 1900s starring a British aristocratic family.

Hunt for Red October, 9.30 pm on TV8



Sean Connery in a war movie. A commander of a Soviet submarine stops obeying orders.

The mysteries of Arce – Who killed Serena ?, 21:25 on Nove



In 2001 a girl goes missing and is found dead after 2 days. It turns out she was killed in the Arce barracks. Who killed her?