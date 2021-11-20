Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 20 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Mystery at Crooked House, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Glenn Close in a thriller. A murder is committed in a private villa to investigate.

Sisters, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Chloe Sevigny in a thriller about Siamese twins and a diabolical psychiatrist.

Foster Boy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Matthew Modine is a lawyer investigating child abuse in an association.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

Bombshell – The voice of the scandal, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie in the true story of the Roger Ailey case.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Woody Allen directs Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. Two American girls fall in love with a painter.

Like a cat on the ring road, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese and Claudio Amendola in a comic film. An intellectual and a cashier want to end the story of their teenage children.

Love & other remedies, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway in a romantic comedy. A drug salesman meets a girl with Parkinson’s and falls in love with her.

Immature, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu, Raoul Bova and Ambra Angiolini in a choral comedy. Some former schoolmates are forced to retake the final exams.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Hostage, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Bruce Willis is a former cop negotiator who has to manage the kidnapping of a family.

Red, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Bruce Willis in a movie based on a DC Comics comic. Four retired agents must capture a dangerous killer.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Wonder Woman 1984, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Gal Gadot returns to play the role of Wonder Woman in the sequel to the first film.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Gold – The big scam, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Matthew McConaughey in a film about the true story of one of the biggest scams of the century.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Vampiretto, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



On the run from a vampire hunter, a young prince of darkness receives help from a human boy.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Miss Potter, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Reneé Zellweger and Ewan McGregor in the biography of the writer Beatrix Potter.

Free-to-air programs



Dancing with the stars, 8:35 pm on Rai 1



Milly Carlucci leads the well-known format in which some VIPs challenge each other with dance strokes to get to victory.

ATP Nitto Finals, 9.00 pm on Rai 2



Final stage of the tennis tournament among the best 8 players in the ATP world.

Sapiens – One planet, at 9.45pm on Rai 3



Mario Tozzi returns with a program that focuses on our planet and human behavior to preserve it.

Moonraker – Space operation, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



007 movie in which James Bond – still played by Roger Moore – will have to act in space.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

The Simpsons, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Long-running animated TV series about a dysfunctional American family.

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7



French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

A dream Christmas party, 9.30 pm on TV8



An event planner has to contend with a glamorous rival for the spot vacated by her boss.

A missing family – The Carretta case, at 21:25 on Nove

In 1998 an entire family suddenly disappeared from their home in Parma.