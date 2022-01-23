Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 22 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The crimes of the BarLume, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Al lupo al lupo, false alarm !, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

A 12-year-old likes to make up fake stories but then he will have to deal with two robbers.

Stunning girls, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Chris Pratt and Denis Richards in a spicy comedy. Two friends find themselves in a parallel reality that simulates hard movies.

A boyfriend for my wife, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Luca and Paolo and Geppi Cucciari in a comedy. A man hires a playboy to provoke his wife’s infidelity and ask for a divorce.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Romantics – Entries of love, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance

Katie Holmes and Anna Paquin in an ensemble film about love rivalry and betrayals.

Regina, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Francesco Montanari is a widowed father who has to take care of his teenage daughter. An event will upset their relationship.

The Devil Has A Name, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Martin Sheen and Kate Bosworth in a film based on a true story. A farmer challenges an oil industry.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Lethal Weapon, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in the first chapter of one of the most popular action sagas of recent years.

Those who want me dead, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Nicolas Hoult and Angelina Jolie in an action set in Montana. A firefighter helps a teenager chased by two killers.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Hugo Cabret, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Martin Scorsese recounts the adventure of an orphan struggling with an automaton to be rebuilt.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Red Dragon, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Prequel to “The Silence of the Lambs” with Anthony Hopkins and Edward Norton.

Free-to-air programs



Such and such, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Carlo Conti leading the successful format that this time sees strangers and non-VIPs try their hand at it.

FBI, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series created by Dick Wolf with Sela Ward and Jeremy Sisto.

The factory of the world, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Marco Paolini in a program that combines theatrical narration with scientific dissemination.

Story of a book thief, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Geoffrey Rush and Emily Blunt in an exciting film set in the years of Nazism.

There is mail for you, at 21:20 on Canale 5

Maria De Filippi is back with There is mail for you, a television format that helps the comparison between people through the expedient of the mail.

Despicable Me 2, at 21:20 on Italia 1

Second film in the saga with the Italian dubbing of Max Giusti. Gru must defeat the fearsome El Macho.

Eden – A planet to save, 9.20 pm on La7

Licia Colò crosses some of the most sensitive and beautiful places on the planet but also those most at risk.

The aroma of love, 9.30 pm on TV8

After a long correspondence, a woman and a man finally meet at Christmas.

Maurizio Minghella – The predator, at 21:25 on Nove

An analysis of the work of the forensic police on how Maurizio Minghella was caught.