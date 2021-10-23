Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 23 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Way down – Bank of Spain robbery, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Freddie Highmore in a Sky Original movie. A student devises a plan to steal an inviolable treasure from the Bank of Spain.

Kill Bill – Vol. 1, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

First part of Quentin Tarantino’s film with Uma Thurman seeking revenge against her ex boyfriend.

Wonder Woman, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Gal Gadot protagonist of the stand alone film about Wonder Woman. Diana leaves the Amazons to end the Great War.

Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Sequel to the movie “Sherlock Holmes” with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law reprising their respective roles. This time Holmes will have to face Moriarty.

The Keeper, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Steven Seagal is forced to fight with a colleague because of the money of some traffickers.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Cinema verite, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Tim Robbins and Diane Lane in an HBO film about the first fanta-reality, weblog 1973.

Knives fly, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Rob Lowe in a political drama set during an election campaign.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Good morning dad, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Edoardo Leo, Raul Bova and Marco Giallini in a comedy. A womanizer discovers he has a teenage daughter.

2 wedding singles, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are friends who sneak off to weddings to eat a bite but in one of them something goes wrong.

Rock’n Roll, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard in a comedy. A forty-year-old actor goes into crisis and does everything to look younger.

Even if it’s love you can’t see it, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Ficarra and Picone in a sentimental comedy full of gags and misunderstandings, with Ambra Angiolini.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The Yogi Bear, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Film about the infamous character created by Hanna & Barbera. Yogi battles ranger Smith to avoid the closure of Jellystone park.

Loading... Advertisements

War movie to see on TV tonight



The Outpost, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Scott Eastwood in a war film based on a true story that took place in Afghanistan in 2009.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



The monster in the crypt, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



The Manetti Bros. They direct Lillo in a horror comedy set in the 1980s.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Rogue agent – The recruit, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Spy-story with shades of psychological film. A man is accused of treason by the special forces and must flee.

Free-to-air programs



Dancing with the stars, 8:35 pm on Rai 1



Milly Carlucci leads the well-known format in which some VIPs challenge each other with dance strokes to get to victory.

SWAT, at 21:05 on Rai 2



TV series that tells the adventures of a specific section of SWAT that operates in the city of Los Angeles.

Direct Catch, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic inquiries on burning issues conducted by Riccardo Iacona.

Agent 007 – A cascade of diamonds, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Another James Bond agent film starring Sean Connery.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

Beauty and the Beast, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



French live action remake of the famous Disney cartoon, starring Lea Seydoux and Vincent Cassel.

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7



French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

Million Dollar Baby, 9:30 pm on TV8



Clint Eastwood directs Hilary Swank into the story of a boxer who wants to be trained by an old glory.

Casamonica – Hands on Rome, 21:25 on Nove

In-depth analysis of one of the most famous criminal families in the Italian panorama.