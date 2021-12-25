Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 25 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in the sequel to a successful comedy.

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, 9:45 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in the sequel to a successful comedy.

Ghostbusters – The Ghostbusters, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Historic film with Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis. Some scientist friends find they can catch ghosts and get involved.

Almost friends, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

French film now very famous with Omar Sy. A disabled person and a former prisoner form a strange but solid friendship.

The first Christmas, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Ficarra and Picone in a Christmas-themed comedy. A priest chases a thief and by magic they find themselves catapulted to the time of Jesus.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Oliver Twist, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Film based on a novel by Charles Dickens about the childhood of a London orphan.

A Star is born, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in a haunted musical love story between an aspiring singer and her mentor.

Persian lessons, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

A Jew avoids death by pretending to be Persian but is tasked with teaching the language to a Nazi hierarch.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Interstellar, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

One of Christopher Nolan’s most famous films, starring Matthew McCounaghey and Anne Hathaway in a space adventure.

Wonder Woman, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Gal Gadot protagonist of the stand alone film about Wonder Woman. Diana leaves the Amazons to end the Great War.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Transformers 4: Age of Extinction, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Fourth chapter of the Transformers saga directed by Michael Bay, with Mark Wahlberg.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Journey to the mysterious island, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Michael Caine in a film based on the novel by Jules Verne.

Peter Rabbit 2 – A rascal on the run, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Sequel to the famous rabbit movie created by Beatrix Potter.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Out of time, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Denzel Washington and Eva Mendes in a thriller. A detective investigates a murder whose evidence points to him as the main suspect.

The shadow of spies, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original film based on a true story. A British businessman, a CIA spy, gets involved in an international intrigue.

Free-to-air programs



Tonight in Naples, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Alberto Angela dedicates a documentary to the splendid city of Naples.

The carousel of love, at 21:05 on Rai 2

Hired by a royal family, a girl falls in love with the prince.

Coco, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Pixar film in which a young musician finds himself in the Beyond.

Gone with the wind, 8:32 pm on Rete 4

Classic movie starring Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh. Rossella O’Hara finds herself having to face the changes dictated by the civil war.

All Togheter Now, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Michelle Hunziker at the conduct of this talent show on music. Twelve singers submit to the competition.

The band of santa claus, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in a Christmas comedy. Three men dressed as Santa Claus are taken to the police station as they try to climb a building.

Escape from Christmas, 9.15 pm on La7

Tim Allen and Dan Aykroyd in a roaring Christmas comedy about a couple who want to spend Christmas in the Caribbean.

The taste of Christmas, 9.30 pm on TV8

A restaurant owner rediscovers her passion for cooking thanks to a gift received.

Queen – We are the champions, 21:25 on Nove

With unpublished interviews, the journey of Queen is retraced through this documentary.