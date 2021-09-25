Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 25 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



A fantastic comings and goings, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Comedy with Leonardo Pieraccioni. Kicked out of his home by his wife for a misunderstanding, a man will try to put his life in order.

The funeral was served at 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Chris Rock and Martin Lawrence in the American remake of the British comedy Funeral Party.

Adult beginners, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



A young entrepreneur finds himself babysitting his sister’s son after the bankruptcy of his company.

Good morning dad, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Edoardo Leo, Raul Bova and Marco Giallini in a comedy. A womanizer discovers he has a teenage daughter.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The Russian lover, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



A Parisian teacher enters into a clandestine relationship with a married Russian diplomat.

Autumn in New York, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Drama with Richard Gere and Winona Ryder. A man falls in love with a woman with an incurable disease.

Conspiracy – Final Solution, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Kenneth Branagh and Stanley Tucci are two Nazi leaders who plan the extermination of Jews.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Transformers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi



Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in the first film of the sci-fi saga directed by Michael Bay.

Arsenal, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Nicolas Cage and John Cusack in an action. A construction developer must turn to a detective when his brother is kidnapped.

Fast & Furious 7, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Seventh installment of the long-running action movie saga starring Vin Diesel. Last appearance of Paul Walker.

Renegades – Assault Commando, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Sullivan Stapleton in a thrilling action. A group of Navy Seals must recover a Nazi treasure.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



On the wings of adventure, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



A teenager helps his father, a scientist, to save the dwarf geese, which are in danger of extinction.

War movie to see on TV tonight



12 Soldiers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Chris Hemsworth in a war movie. After 9/11, a team of special forces is sent to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Militia, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



The shooting inside a policeman’s funeral reveals a traitor in a group of militiamen.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Oslo, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Biopic HBO which tells the story of a Norwegian minister who works for the peace of Israel and Palestine.

Free-to-air programs



Arena Suzuki ’60 ’70 ’80, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Amadeus at the Arena di Verona for a journey through time in the music of a few decades ago.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

Guess who’s coming to dinner, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Sabrina Giannini’s program with surveys on the environment and food safety.

Agent 007 – From Russia with love, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Sean Connery in the second film on the James Bond saga, the most famous secret agent in cinema.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

Space Jam, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Cult movie with characters Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan. The basketball player ends up in the cartoon world to save Bugs Bunny and company.

Downtown Abbey, 9.15pm on La7



Revelation series set in the early 1900s starring a British aristocratic family.

Music for the planet – Global Citizen Live, 8:15 pm on TV8



Some live music on American stages to raise awareness on the environmental problems of our world.

Looking for Elisa – The Claps crime, at 21:25 on Nove

Learn more about the murder of Elisa Claps, whose remains were found 17 years after her death.