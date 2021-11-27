Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 27 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Endless, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Teen movie in which a girl loses her boyfriend and becomes convinced that he is contacting her from the afterlife.

Million Dollar Baby, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Clint Eastwood directs Hilary Swank into the story of a boxer who wants to be trained by an old glory.

The place, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Drama with a great cast, including Valerio Mastrandrea. A man fulfills the wishes of 8 customers, who, however, have to give him something in return.

Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

Try to set me up, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Vin Diesel in the true story film of the longest Mafia trial in US history.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Welcome President, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Claudio Bisio in a comedy in which a man, by chance, becomes Prime Minister.

Made in Italy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Liam Neeson and his son in an autobiographical film. An English artist tries to mend the relationship with his son during a stay in Tuscany.

Dodgeball – Leaping balls, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller in a comedy set in the world of dodgeball.

Mandibules – Two men and a fly, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

French comedy with two thieves who discover a giant fly in their trunk and decide to train it in theft.

Immature – The journey, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Sequel to the successful choral comedy. After graduating from high school, the group of friends take a vacation.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Point Break – Point Break, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Cult film – also subject to remake – with Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves. An FBI investigator infiltrates a group of surfers to take out a gang of robbers.

Lethal Weapon, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in the first chapter of one of the most popular action sagas of recent years.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



My friend Nanuk, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

A boy befriends a polar bear cub and wants to bring him back to his mom.

Critical decision, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Kurt Russell and Halle Berry in an adrenaline-pumping film. A plane is hijacked by a terrorist who wants to spread nerve gas over the cities.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Open water 3 – Cage drive, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Third chapter of the saga about ferocious sharks. Three friends find themselves shooting a dangerous video among the sharks.

Free-to-air programs



Dancing with the stars, 8:35 pm on Rai 1

Milly Carlucci leads the well-known format in which some VIPs challenge each other with dance strokes to get to victory.

SWAT, at 21:05 on Rai 2

TV series that tells the adventures of a specific section of SWAT that operates in the city of Los Angeles.

Sapiens – One planet, at 9.45pm on Rai 3

Mario Tozzi returns with a program that focuses on our planet and human behavior to preserve it.

Agent 007 – For your eyes only, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Roger Moore in another film about the most famous secret agent in the world.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

Minions, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Spinoff of the Despicable Me saga with the cute creatures looking for the ideal master to serve.

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7

French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

A chalet for two, 9.30pm on TV8

A divorced woman meets a charming writer on vacation.

Disappeared into thin air – The Elena Ceste case, at 21:25 on Nove

In January 2014, a girl disappears into thin air and the case keeps the whole country on its toes.