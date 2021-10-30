Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 30 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Out of time, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Denzel Washington and Eva Mendes in a thriller. A detective investigates a murder whose evidence points to him as the main suspect.

Dinner with the wolf – Werewolves within, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Halloween



Horror-comedy based on a video game of the same name. A group of people take refuge in an inn but a murderer is hiding inside.

Fatal conspiracy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



A woman on the verge of madness turns to the police about her daughter’s disappearance but discovers incredible truths.

The fifth power, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Benedict Cumberbatch plays Julian Assange, the creator of WikiLeaks, the platform that waged war on the powerful of the world.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



The pages of our life, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Film that has now become a romantic classic with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams playing two guys in love.

Molly’s Game, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Jessica Chastain, Kevin Costner and Idris Elba in a biopic about an Olympic skier who, after a serious injury, changes career and devotes herself to underground poker.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Reality, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Matteo Garrone in a tragicomic story awarded at Cannes. A Neapolitan fishmonger is obsessed with the idea of ​​participating in a reality show.

Immature – Il viaggio, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Sequel to the successful choral comedy. After graduating from high school, the group of friends take a vacation.

Rifkin’s Festival, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Gina Gershon and Louis Garrel in a Woody Allen comedy about a former film teacher following his wife’s story during a festival.

Everyone’s fine – Everybody’s fine, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Remake of the famous film by Giuseppe Tornatore, with Robert De Niro in the role of the protagonist.

Daylight saving time, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Comedy with Ficarra and Picone. The mayor of a Sicilian village is too “honest” for the citizens.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Legacy of Lies – Game of deceptions, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Scott Adkins in a thrilling action. A former MI6 agent gets involved in a major investigation by a reporter.

Suicide Squad, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Jared Leto in a movie about DC Comics characters.

The Great Wall, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Matt Damon in a blockbuster set in China. Two European mercenaries get involved in a guerrilla war in the shadow of the Great Wall.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Happy Feet, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



A penguin star of the Oscar-winning animated film in its category.

Free-to-air programs



Dancing with the stars, 8:35 pm on Rai 1



Milly Carlucci leads the well-known format in which some VIPs challenge each other with dance strokes to get to victory.

SWAT, at 21:05 on Rai 2



TV series that tells the adventures of a specific section of SWAT that operates in the city of Los Angeles.

Guess who’s coming to dinner, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Sabrina Giannini’s program with surveys on the environment and food safety.

Agent 007 – Live and let live, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Roger Moore in his first film as James Bond. In this film, Mr. Big wants to conquer the monopoly of drug trafficking.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

The Simpsons – The film, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Film based on the long-running animated TV series about a dysfunctional American family.

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7



French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

The Bone Collector, 9:30 pm on TV8



Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie in a thriller. A paralyzed detective leads a willing agent in search of a serial killer.

Casamonica – The showdown, at 21:25 on Nove

Special in two parts on the largest trial against the Casamonica, which lasted two years.