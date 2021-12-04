Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 4th December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



And we watched like assholes at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Sky Original comedy with Pif, Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli. Fired by an algorithm, a man gets a job as a rider and enters into a relationship with a female hologram.

Christmas with Bob, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Sequel to the film “A walk with Bob”, in which a musician has some adventures with his cat.

Bad Neighbors, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Seth Rogen and Zack Efron in a comedy. A couple moves to a new neighborhood but is disturbed by rowdy neighbors.

Escape to Paris, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Michelle Pfeiffer in a melancholy film. After burning her husband’s inheritance, a woman takes refuge in Paris with her son.

St. Vincent, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Bill Murray and Melissa McCarthy in a comedy. After his parents separate, a 12-year-old befriends his grumpy neighbor.

Perfect Strangers, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Resounding Italian cinematic case with a great cast that includes Edoardo Leo, Anna Foglietta and Giuseppe Battiston. A game between friends will break balance and relationships.

Drama to see on TV tonight

A secret between us, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Willem Dafoe and Julia Roberts in a film where grievances and drama resurface in a family.

Disobedience, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams in a disturbing love story between two women, whose relationship upsets the neighborhood.

Gomorra – Final season, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Last season of the well-known TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



The scent of wild grass, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dorman in a romantic film set in rural Ireland.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The Bourne Legacy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Yet another chapter in the saga about agent Jason Bourne and espionage, this time starring Jeremy Renner.

Lethal Weapon 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover return in the sequel to the well-known film. This time they have to protect a witness in a drug trafficking trial.

Inception, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece with Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Marion Cotillard.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Cub – Small prey, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

A group of boy scouts becomes the perfect target for a psychopathic poacher.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Tarzan, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Tarzan and Jane defend their habitat against a tycoon interested in his greedy purposes.

Free-to-air programs



Dancing with the stars, 8:35 pm on Rai 1

Milly Carlucci leads the well-known format in which some VIPs challenge each other with dance strokes to get to victory.

SWAT, at 21:05 on Rai 2

TV series that tells the adventures of a specific section of SWAT that operates in the city of Los Angeles.

Sapiens – One planet, at 9.45pm on Rai 3

Mario Tozzi returns with a program that focuses on our planet and human behavior to preserve it.

Octopussy – Operation Piovra, 9.20 pm on Rete 4

Roger Moore is still James Bond, who this time has to avert a nuclear catastrophe.

Uà – Man of various ages, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Claudio Baglioni celebrates his 50 years of career with a show divided into a few evenings.

How to Train Your Dragon, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

The great friendship between a little Viking and a baby dragon.

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7

French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

Christmas in Vienna, 9.30 pm on TV8

An established musician rediscovers a passion for work and also a new love.

The crime of Garlasco, at 21:25 on Nove

Special docu-series on one of the most heinous and mysterious crimes of recent years, retraced from beginning to end.