Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 6 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



At the edge of evil, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Edoardo Pesce and Massimo Popolizio in a Sky Original thriller. Two carabinieri I have to investigate two boys who disappeared after a rave party.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Opera without an author, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Over three decades, the film explores the life of artist Kurt Barnert.

The Company Men, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Social drama starring Ben Affleck, Kevin Costner and Tommy Lee Jones. The life of an American employee changes when he loses his home due to the Recession.

In dubious battle – In courage of the last, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Film starring and directed by James Franco with a great cast. Two political activists try to organize a strike in Great Depression America.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Babysitters, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Choral film with Paolo Ruffini and Antonio Catania. The protagonist has to babysit his boss’s son.

Emma, ​​9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Anya Taylor-Joy in a film based on a novel by Jane Austen. A young aristocrat combines sentimental intrigues among her friends.

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 9pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Comedy with Seth McFarlane and Charlize Theron. A reckless woman will help a meek man redeem himself.

All all nothing nothing, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Follow-up to “Qualunquemente”, with Antonio Albanese reprising the character of Cetto La Qualunque.

Crazy, Stupid Love, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Sentimental comedy with Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell and Emma Stone. A playboy tries to get a couple back together.

Let’s go to that country, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Ficarra and Picone are two precarious workers from the South who develop a strategy for living at the expense of retired relatives.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Hard Kill, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Bruce Willis is a billionaire who must save his daughter from a group of terrorists.

Dracula Untold, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Dracula origins film starring Luke Evans. To stop the opponents. Vlad decides to become a vampire.

Warrior, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte and Joel Edgerton in a film set in the world of MMA.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



On the seventh day, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Guy Pearce is an expert exorcist who leads a young priest into the world of possessions.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Kung fu Panda 2, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Sequel to the hit animated film Dreamworks. This time Po will have to fight the evil Lord Shen.

Free-to-air programs



Dancing with the stars, 8:35 pm on Rai 1



Milly Carlucci leads the well-known format in which some VIPs compete with dance strokes to get to victory.

SWAT, at 21:05 on Rai 2



TV series that tells the adventures of a specific section of SWAT that operates in the city of Los Angeles.

Guess who’s coming to dinner, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Sabrina Giannini’s program with surveys on the environment and food safety.

Agent 007 – The man with the golden gun, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Roger Moore in a film where James Bond is in the sights of a killer who uses gold bullets.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

The Simpsons – The film, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Film based on the long-running animated TV series about a dysfunctional American family.

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7



French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants, 9.30 pm on TV8



Chef Alessandro Borghese returns with his most famous program, now in its sixth season.

Matteo Messina Denaro – The superlatant, at 21:25 on Nove

Matteo Messina Denaro is still a fugitive today, despite being accused of being one of the warrants of the Falcone and Borsellino massacres.