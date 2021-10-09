Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 9 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Lovely Boy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Andrea Carpenzano in a Sky Original film about the rise and decline of a rising star of the Roman music scene.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The scandalous life of Bette Page, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Gretchen Mol in the biography of the well-known 1950s pin-up girl who became an icon of sexual freedom.

A taste of rust and bones, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Marion Cotillard is a killer whale trainer victim of an accident who finds the strength to live thanks to a sentimental bond.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Let them talk, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Meryl Streep in a Steven Soderbergh play. A writer sets sail to England to receive an award by taking a journey through memories as well.

The hank, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Ficarra and Picone have to deal with a skein to unravel, that is, the difficult relationship between two cousins.

Hangover 2, 9:00 pm Sky Cinema Comedy



Sequel to the hit comedy film with Bradley Cooper. Another crazy adventure for the protagonists.

Young you become, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts, Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried in a generational swap comedy.

Belli di papa, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Diego Abatantuono, Antonio Catania, Matilde Gioli and Francesco Facchinetti in a 2015 comedy.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Sorry but I want to marry you, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Sequel to the film “Sorry but I call you love” with Raoul Bova and Michela Quattrociocche.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The law of crime, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Jean Reno and Gaspard Ulliel in an action set in the world of the French underworld.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of justice, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in the film that pits the two most powerful DC superheroes against, for the first time in cinema.

Lucy, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman in a science fiction action. A woman is forced to smuggle eggs of a drug that gives incredible powers.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The chocolate factory, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Remake of the famous film with Gene Wilder by Tim Burton, this time starring Johnny Depp.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Breaking Surface – Hold your breath, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Thriller set in the depths of the sea. Two sisters dive into the waters of a Norwegian fjord but will have to fight for their survival.

Semper Fi – Brothers in arms, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Thriller with Jai Courtney and Nat Wolff. A Marine Sergeant faces the legal consequences of a murder committed by his younger brother.

Free-to-air programs



Stanlio & Ollio, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Biopic about the legendary comic duo. The two rediscover the importance of their partnership during a tour of Great Britain.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

Vice – The man in the shadows, at 21:45 on Rai 3



Christian Bale in the biopic about Dick Cheney, former vice president of the United States.

Agent 007 – Thunderball: thunder operation, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Sean Connery in the fourth film of the saga. Bond must stand up to the criminals of the Specter agency.

Tu si que vales, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



New edition of the talent show of Canale 5, with Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Rudy Zerbi, Teo Mammuccari and Sabrina Ferilli.

Paddington 2, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Second adventure of the film about the bungling bear, with Hugh Grant in the cast.

Versailles, 9.15 pm on La7



French-Canadian TV series that tells secrets and scandals at court in the rise of the Sun King.

The mask of Zorro, 9.30 pm on TV8



Anthony Hopkins, Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a retelling of the adventures of Zorro.

The crime of Perugia – Who killed Meredith?, At 21:25 on Nove

In-depth analysis which retraces the entire process of the Perugia murder and the consequences for its suspects.