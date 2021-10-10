News

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 10 October

Posted on
Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

Renegades – Assault Commando, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Sullivan Stapleton in a thrilling action. A group of Navy Seals must recover a Nazi treasure.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of justice, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in the film that pits the two most powerful DC superheroes against, for the first time in cinema.

Twist, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Michael Caine in the modern Sky Original reinterpretation of a novel by Charles Dickens.

Drama film to see on TV tonight

Pure hearts, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

A boy with a difficult past falls in love with a girl who has promised to remain a virgin until marriage.

The state of mind, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Richard Gere and Peter Dinklage in a film about the world of psychiatry. A doctor tests a cure on three patients who believe they are Jesus Christ.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

The first Christmas, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Ficarra and Picone in a Christmas-themed comedy. A priest chases a thief and by magic they find themselves catapulted to the time of Jesus.

The divorced club, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Hilarious French comedy. Disappointed by his ex-wife’s betrayal, a man joins a friend to enjoy the pleasures of life.

Let them talk, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Meryl Streep in a Steven Soderbergh play. A writer sets sail to England to collect an award by taking a journey through memories as well.

Therapy and Bullets, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal in a cult comedy. A stressed-out Mafia boss forces a shrink to heal him.

A beautiful wife, 9:14 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Leonardo Pieraccioni and Laura Torrisi protagonists of a comedy. Fame and money threaten the stability of a couple.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight

Don’t meet mine, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. Two girls are in love and want to get married but have never made their relationship obvious.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight

Robo, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

A 12-year-old befriends a robot who has escaped from a war lab.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight

The Pelican report, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington in the adaptation of John Grisham’s famous novel.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight

2:22 – Destiny is already written, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Michiel Huisman and Teresa Palmer in a thriller. A suspended air traffic controller becomes convinced that he is the victim of a pattern of events.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight

Lovely Boy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Andrea Carpenzano in a Sky Original film about the rise and decline of a rising star of the Roman music scene.

Free-to-air programs

UEFA Nations League: the Final, at 20:30 on Rai 1

The Final of the UEFA Nations League, a competition for national teams in which Italy, Spain, France and Belgium participate.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3

Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Seriously 2021, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Enrico Papi to conduct the new edition of the famous format on jokes to VIPs.

Journey to the mysterious island, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Michael Caine in a film based on the novel by Jules Verne.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Masterchef Italia 10, 9.30 pm on TV8

Tenth season of the reality show in which you go to the discovery of new chefs and cooks.

The wind of forgiveness, 21:25 hours on Nove

Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman and Jennifer Lopez in a rural setting drama.

