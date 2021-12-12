Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 12 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



At home everyone is fine, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Stefano Accorsi and Pierfrancesco Favino in a film by Gabriele Muccino. The balance of a family falls apart during a stay in the Mediterranean.

Down to the North, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Kad Merad in one of the most famous French comedies of recent years. A postal manager is transferred to the seemingly inhospitable north of France.

Cops 2 – A gang of policemen, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Second season of the original Sky miniseries starring Claudio Bisio and set in the world of the police.

Smart Agent – Total Casino, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Parody of spy movies starring Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway and The Rock.

Sunshine, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Checco Zalone in his third film. A penniless father leaves with his son for a holiday full of surprises.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Novel of a massacre, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Valerio Mastrandrea and Pierfrancesco Favino in the film that reconstructs the events in Piazza Fontana.

Lucy in the Sky, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm in a psychological drama. After a space mission, an astronaut sees his mental health falter.

Waiting for the Barbarians, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Robert Pattinson, Johnny Depp and Mark Rylance in a historical drama based on a novel.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Divine – The girlfriend of the Other, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance

Matilda De Angelis in a comedy with a supernatural touch. An English journalist in Rome becomes infatuated with a girl who is about to become a nun.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The Tracker – Personal Vendetta, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Dolph Lundgren and Anna Falchi in an action movie. After the murder of his wife and children, a man returns to Italy to settle the score.

Lethal Weapon 3, 9:14 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Third chapter of the action-detective saga with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, this time engaged in the recovery of stolen weapons from a warehouse.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Gremlins, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Cult by Joe Dante produced by Steven Spielberg. A boy receives as a gift a pet that is part of a lineage of monsters.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



The Lodgers – Don’t Break the Rules, 9pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Gothic horror set in the 1920s. Two twins encounter mysterious presences.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The Croods, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Dreamworks animated film about a prehistoric family living in caves.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Good Shepherd – The Shadow of Power, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie in a film about the moves of the CIA by and with Robert De Niro.

Free-to-air programs



Christmas party – An evening for Telethon, 9:25 pm on Rai 1

Mara Venier conducts a charity evening with many guests.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3

Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

All Togheter Now, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Michelle Hunziker at the conduct of this talent show on music. Twelve singers submit to the competition.

Hercules – The legend begins, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Yet another cinematic version of the well-known mythological character, with Kellan Lutz in the role of the protagonist.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Family Food Fight, 9.30 pm on TV8

Show that competes the cuisine of some Italian families, with Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Joe Bastianich.

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo: Tel chi el telun, 9:25 pm on Nove

One of the greatest theatrical performances of the Italian comic trio.