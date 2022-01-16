Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 16th January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Troy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Reinterpretation of the Trojan War by director Wolfgang Petersen, with Brad Pitt and Orlando Bloom among the protagonists.

Skyfire, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Jason Isaacs in a catastrophic action. On a Pacific island a volcano wakes up after years and puts everyone in danger.

Life on the line, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

John Travolta is a grid worker facing an oncoming storm.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Jude, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Kate Winslet in a drama based on a novel about the love between a stonemason and his cousin.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Parents vs Influencers, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Fabio Volo and Giulia De Lellis in a comedy. A professor clashes with his daughter because of social media but in turn becomes an influencer.

The crimes of the BarLume, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Caterina goes to town, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Sergio Castellitto and Margherita Buy in a comedy by Paolo Virzì. A shy thirteen-year-old plunges into the contradictions of Rome.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Harry Potter

After 20 years, the protagonists of the Harry Potter films come together for a reunion event.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight

The invisible witness, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Italian remake of a gripping Spanish noir full of twists, starring Riccardo Scamarcio.

Swallow, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Haley Bennett in a psychological drama. A young bride vent her inner turmoil by ingesting inedible objects.

Free-to-air programs



La Sposa, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Serena Rossi is a young woman who, to save her family from poverty, decides to accept a marriage by proxy.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3

Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Come on another one! Even in the evening !, at 21:20 on Canale 5

Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti also return in the evening with the quiz show they conducted.

Justice League, at 21:20 on Italia 1

Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa in the movie about the DC Comics superhero group.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

My wife pretend, 9:30 pm on TV8

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in a comedy in which a surgeon seduces women by inventing marital crises with his nonexistent wife.

Anplagghed, 21:25 hours on Nove

Theatrical performance by the comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, with various hilarious sketches.