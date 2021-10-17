Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 17 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Braven – The brave, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Action film with star Jason Momoa. A quiet woodcutter has to contend with some drug dealers.

American Sniper, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2



Bradley Cooper in a film based on the true story of Navy Seal Chris Kyle, directed by Clint Eastwood.

Jonah Hex, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Film with Josh Brolin, Megan Fox and Michael Fassbender based on a DC Comics comic.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Waiting for Anya, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Jean Reno and Anjelica Huston in a film set in the Second World War. A pastor and a widow try to save some Jewish children.

One day by mistake, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Tom Wilkinson, Emily Watson and Rupert Everett in a mystery-drama. The life of a couple is disturbed by the encounter with an aristocrat.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Christmas dinner, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Riccardo Scamarcio and Laura Chiatti in a Christmas-themed comedy, sequel to “Io che amo solo te”.

Dumb and dumber, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in a cult comedy. Two friends have to return a briefcase to a woman and combine each of them.

All the fault of Freud, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Pierfrancesco Favino, Marco Giallini and Claudia Gerini are directed by the director of “Perfetti Sconosciuti” Paolo Genovese.

A boss under stress, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Sequel to the film “Therapy and Bullets” with Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro. Boss Paul Vitti still asks his analyst for help.

Marilyn and I, 9:14 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Film by and with Leonardo Pieraccioni, the character who recalls Marilyn Monroe during a séance.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Vulcano – Los Angeles 1997, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Tommy Lee Jones in a disaster movie. An underground volcano erupts in Los Angeles.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Superpapa: holiday operation, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Sequel to the Danish comedy film. This time there will be a diving competition with another model father.

Conan the Barbarian, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Arnold Schwarzenegger in the cult fantasy that made him famous. After the massacre of his village Conan contemplates revenge.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Dinner with crime – Knives Out, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Daniel Craig leads a large cast in a hilarious thriller. A detective delves into the subterfuges of an entire family to find out who killed a writer.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The last Vermeer, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Guy Pearce and Claes Bang in a biopic about the painter Jan Vermeer. Produced by Ridley Scott.

Free-to-air programs



Hearts, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Daniele Pecci and Pilar Fogliati in a series set in the 1950s and 1960s in Turin.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3



Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Seriously 2021, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Enrico Papi to conduct the new edition of the famous format on jokes to VIPs.

Skyscraper, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a security guard who, in a burning building, will have to save his family and reputation.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7



Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Masterchef Italia 10, 9.30 pm on TV8



Tenth season of the reality show in which you go to the discovery of new chefs and cooks.

Rocky, 9:25 pm on Nove



First legendary film in the Rocky saga, with Sylvester Stallone in the character that made him iconic.