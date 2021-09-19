Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 19th September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



A Star is born, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in a haunted musical love story between an aspiring singer and her mentor.

The fantastic adventures of the wolf boy, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



John Turturro in a children’s film. A young man with a genetic disease goes in search of his mother.

The Boxer, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Daniel Day Lewis and Emily Watson in a story of love and redemption by Jim Sheridan.

Suffragette, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Carey Mulligan and Meryl Streep in the history of the world’s first feminist movement.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



A spy is not enough, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Action



Tom Hardy, Chris Pine and Reese Witherspoon in an action comedy. Two CIA agents vie for the same girl.

A hostess in the clouds, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Gwyneth Paltrow in a sentimental comedy. A woman dreams of being a hostess but the path will be far from simple.

Wedding in the Bahamas, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Massimo Boldi in a comedy. The wedding between two young people will trigger misunderstandings.

Trafficanti, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Action comedy starring Miles Teller and Jonah Hill. Two friends decide to go into business by selling weapons. Based on a true story.

Do you know Claudia ?, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in a film with Paola Cortellesi. The lives of three men are turned upside down by a woman they all love.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Intrigue in Damascus, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Joshua Jackson and Marisa Tomei in a film set in Syria in which a father searches for his missing daughter.

Mechanic: Resurrection, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Sequel to a famous action movie starring Jason Statham and Jessica Alba. The girl is kidnapped from a hitman: there will be revenge.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Next, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Nicolas Cage and Jessica Biel in a fantasy thriller based on a short story by Philip K. Dick.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



The robbery of the century, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Argentine comedy inspired by a true story. A group of robbers plans a bank heist using toy guns.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



A bill to settle, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Nicolas Cage in a thriller in which a former hitman wants to take revenge on whoever framed him.

Synchronic, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Jamie Dorman in a fantasy thriller. The disappearance of his daughter forces a paramedic to investigate a new drug that distorts the perception of time.

Free-to-air programs



As an adult, 9.15 pm on Rai 1



Alessandro Cattelan conducts a variety on being an adult today along with many famous guests.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

European men’s volleyball 2021, final, 8.15 pm on Rai 3



The final of the men’s volleyball European Championships of 2021, after Italy’s triumph in the women’s one.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Seriously 2021, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Enrico Papi to conduct the new edition of the famous format on jokes to VIPs.

Attack on power 2, 9.20 pm on Italy 1



Second chapter of the action saga with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. A group of terrorists plans a massacre in London.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7



Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Masterchef Italia 10, 9.30 pm on TV8



Tenth season of the reality show in which you go to the discovery of new chefs and cooks.

Flight, 21:25 hours on Nove

Denzel Washington plays a pilot who ends up on trial for a plane crash in which he saves lives but under the influence of alcohol.