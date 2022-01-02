Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 2 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The Croods 2 – A new era, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Sequel to the famous Dreamworks animated film.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The best is yet to come, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Comedy with moving implications set in France, with Fabrice Luchini and Patrick Bruel.

The wings of freedom, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins in a film based on a short story by Stephen King.

Music in the Heart – August Rush, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Freddie Highmore protagonist of a story in which a child tries to find his parents.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Escape from Reuma Park, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo find themselves in a retirement home but decide to try to escape.

Leave a day in Rome, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Sky Original film with Edoardo Leo and Claudia Gerini. Two couples face the most delicate moment of their life together.

Ted 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Sequel to the film with Mark Wahlberg and Seth McFarlane. Ted finds himself on trial.

Din Don – A parish in two, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Comedy with Enzo Salvi and Maurizio Battista. A scoundrel manager seeks shelter from some ugly thugs by posing as a priest.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Australia, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman in a film in which an English aristocrat arrives in Australia to fight some abuses.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Tenet, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

John David Washington in Christopher Nolan’s new blockbuster. A CIA agent must manipulate the laws of the time to deal with a new threat.

Kong: Skull Island, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Spectacular King Kong reboot starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Second film in the Harry Potter saga in cinemas, based on novels written by JK Rowling.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The Goonies, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Memorable adventure by Richard Donner. A group of kids search for the treasure of a legendary pirate.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Inglourious Basterds, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Quentin Tarantino directs Brad Pitt in a chaotic and violent WWII film.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Run, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense.

Sarah Paulsen in a film inspired by a true story. Forced into a wheelchair, a girl discovers that her mother’s care hides an unexpected truth.

Free-to-air programs



A journey on all fours, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Ashley Judd in a moving adventure told from the point of view of a dog.

Parents in the trap, at 21:05 on Rai 2

Dennis Quaid and Lindsay Lohan in a Disney comedy.

Secret cities, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Corrado Augias leads to the discovery of the most beautiful and mysterious places in Milan, Florence, Rome, Naples and Palermo.

Tomorrow between us, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba play two strangers who, after a plane crash, work together to stay alive.

Such a great love, at 21:20 on Canale 5

A tormented love story with a musical theme with the participation of Il Volo.

Top Gun, 9:16 pm on Italia 1

Cult film with Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. Young Maverick decides to join a prestigious aviation school.

Il Gattopardo, 9.15 pm on La7

Film inspired by the novel by Tomasi di Lampedusa with Alain Delon.

Friendly enemies, 9.30 pm on TV8

Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts in a Chris Columbus film. A photographer has problems with her partner’s ex-wife but the two will try to coexist.

Anplagghed, 21:25 hours on Nove

Theatrical performance by the comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, with various hilarious sketches.