Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 22 August

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Coma, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Russian fanta-action in which an architect, after an accident, wakes up in a world with the souls of people in a coma.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Battle in Seattle – Nobody can stop them, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Due



Charlize Theron and Ray Liotta in a film that mixes history and politics. In Seattle, in 1999, a violent demonstration engulfs the city.

Letters from Berlin, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Dramatic thriller that tells the story of a married couple who challenged Adolf Hitler in full Nazism.

Strangerland, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Nicole Kidman and Joseph Fiennes in a drama that sees a mother search for her missing children in the Australian desert.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



But what does the brain tell us, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Paola Cortellesi in a blockbuster comedy. Giovanna, a secret agent, decides to avenge some of her friends.

As you know, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Reese Witherspoon, Jack Nicholson and Owen Wilson in a romantic comedy. A softball star is being courted by a baseball pitcher and a businessman.

The rocker – The naked drummer, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Rainn Wilson and Emma Stone in a musical-themed comedy. A former drummer returns to tour with his nephew.

What a nice surprise, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Claudio Bisio and Frank Matano in a comedy, remake of a Brazilian successful film.

Poor but rich, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



A hilarious comedy with Christian De Sica. A big win changes the life of a family.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Kill Bill – Vol. 1, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



First part of Quentin Tarantino’s film with Uma Thurman seeking revenge against her ex boyfriend.

Rocknrolla, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Guy Ritchie directs Gerard Butler, Tom Hardy and Tom Wilkinson in an action film set in the world of the British underworld.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Cocoon – The return, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Sequel to the cult film. The sprightly old men, now immortal, return to Earth but things have changed.

Loading... Advertisements

Western movies to see on TV tonight



That train to Yuma, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in the remake of a famous western. A young man has to escort a criminal to take the train to Yuma.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Balto and Togo – The legend, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Adventure inspired by a true story. In Alaska, a man and two dogs set out in search of diphtheria serum.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Blood, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Paul Bettany and Mark Strong in a thriller. The murder of a 12-year-old shocks a community: two detectives seek justice.

Free-to-air programs



Rich in imagination, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Sergio Castellitto and Sabrina Ferilli in the clandestine life of two lovers who win the lottery.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Kilimanjaro Summer at 21:20 on Rai 3



Summer format of the well-known program that returns to the discovery of the world and natural beauties.

Pressing Prima Evening, 9:45 pm on Rete 4



On the occasion of the first day of the championship, the sports information program returns.

Grand Hotel – Intrigues and Passions, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Drama set in a turn of the century hotel in which love, tragedy and fun alternate.

Din Don – A parish in two, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Comedy with Enzo Salvi and Maurizio Battista. A scoundrel manager seeks shelter from some ugly thugs by posing as a priest.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7



Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Premonition, 9.30 pm on TV8



Thriller with Sandra Bullock. A woman receives the premonition of her husband’s death.

Red alert, 21:25 on Nove



Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington in an action movie. The White House sends a submarine to defend itself against the threats of a Russian rebel.