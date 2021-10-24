Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 24 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The bride’s friends, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Goliardic female comedy that tells the tragicomic events of a bridesmaid.

Snow in the heart, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Sarah Jessica Parker and Diane Keaton in a romantic comedy set during the Christmas period.

Love at home, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Miriam Leone and Simone Liberati in a comedy. An insurer starts a relationship with a girl under house arrest.

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Comedy with Seth McFarlane and Charlize Theron. A reckless woman will help a meek man redeem himself.

I love you in all languages ​​of the world, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Leonardo Pieraccioni in a comedy. A professor starts receiving love messages in all languages.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Stronger – I am stronger, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Jake Gyllenhaal in a drama. A man loses both legs and tries to fight for normality.

Code of Honor, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon in an intense court drama.

Nocturnal Animals, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Tom Ford film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams. A successful gallerist has to face the ghosts of the past.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The art of theft, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Kurt Russell and Matt Dillon in an action movie. Two brothers try the last shot of their career.

Way down – Bank of Spain robbery, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Freddie Highmore in a Sky Original movie. A student devises a plan to steal an inviolable treasure from the Bank of Spain.

Kill Bill – Vol. 1, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



First part of Quentin Tarantino’s film with Uma Thurman seeking revenge against her ex boyfriend.

Wonder Woman, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Gal Gadot protagonist of the stand alone film about Wonder Woman. Diana leaves the Amazons to end the Great War.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Poly, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



A little girl befriends a pony abused by her circus owner.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Priest, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Paul Bettany is a warrior priest who must save his niece from a horde of vampires.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



47 meters, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Mandy Moore and Matthew Modine in an underwater thriller. Two sisters dive into a cage in shark-infested waters.

Free-to-air programs



Hearts, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Daniele Pecci and Pilar Fogliati in a series set in the 1950s and 1960s in Turin.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3



Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Seriously 2021, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Enrico Papi to conduct the new edition of the famous format on jokes to VIPs.

The Legend of Tarzan, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Film with Margot Robbie and Christoph Waltz. Tarzan is now a lord but is forced to return to the jungle to face a new threat.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7



Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Masterchef Italia 10, 9.30 pm on TV8



Tenth season of the reality show in which you go to the discovery of new chefs and cooks.

Rocky II, 21:25 hours on Nove

Second chapter of the Rocky saga, boxer played by Sylvester Stallone who this time will have to face Apollo Creed for the title.