Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 26 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



There was a scam in Hollywood, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Sky Original comedy starring Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. To pay off a debt with the underworld, some producers organize a scam.

La pazza gioia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Micaela Ramazzotti in an exciting comedy on the road.

There was a scam in Hollywood, 9:45 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Original comedy starring Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. To pay off a debt with the underworld, some producers organize a scam.

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in the sequel to a successful comedy.

Going in style, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin are three elderly friends who decide to rob a bank.

Tolo tolo, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Checco Zalone is back with his new comedy in social tints. Pursued by creditors, the boy flees to Africa, where however he finds war.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Altamira, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Antonio Banderas and Rupert Everett in an intense drama between archeology and fatherly love.

Oliver Twist, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Film based on a novel by Charles Dickens about the childhood of a London orphan.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Another chapter (the fifth) of the Mission: Impossible saga with the ubiquitous Tom Cruise.

Interstellar, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

One of Christopher Nolan’s most famous films, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in a space adventure.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Biancaneve, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Particular transposition of the tale of Snow White by Tarsem Singh, with Lily Collins and Julia Roberts as protagonists.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Montecristo, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Jim Caviezel and Guy Pearce in the story of the Count of Monte Cristo, based on the novel by Dumas.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



The 5 legends, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Animated film that sees Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, Sandman, Jack Frost and the Easter Bunny teamed up to fight a villain who wants to take over the world.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Until the last clue, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Suspense

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto in a thriller. A deputy sheriff gets involved in the investigation of a serial killer, uncovering fragments of his past.

Free-to-air programs



Maleficent, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Angelina Jolie in the film adaptation of the story of Sleeping Beauty.

Feliz Navidad, 9.10 pm on Rai 2

A man who no longer celebrates Christmas after his wife’s death has an unexpected encounter.

Secret cities, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Corrado Augias leads to the discovery of the most beautiful and mysterious places in Milan, Florence, Rome, Naples and Palermo.

Unknown – Without identity, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Liam Neeson plays a man who wakes up after an incident with no memory, only to discover that his identity has been stolen from him.

A 5-star Christmas, 9:46 pm on Canale 5

Massimo Ghini and Ricky Memphis in a comedy. The Italian Premier and his secretary must avoid a scandal.

The wedding I would like, 9.15 pm on La7

Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones in a comedy. A couple turns to a sex therapist to rekindle the desire.

Freedom – Beyond the border, 9:23 pm on Italia 1

New program by Roberto Giacobbo who, as always, accompanies the viewer through mysteries and discoveries.

A siren in Paris, 9:30 pm on TV8

A magical story of an impossible love between a mermaid and a singer in the French capital.

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo: I could have been offended, at 21:25 on Nove

The review of the theatrical performances of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo continues.