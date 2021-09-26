Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 26 September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Locked Down, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Comedy with Chiwetel Ejiofor. A couple close to separation is forced to live together due to the lockdown.

An English wedding, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Colin Firth and Jessica Biel in a comedy set in the 1920s. An exuberant American girl wreaks havoc in her British boyfriend’s family.

Neighbors of the third kind, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Ben Stiller, Jonah Hill and Vince Vaughn in a fantasy comedy. Some citizens must fight an alien invasion and save the Earth.

A fantastic comings and goings, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Comedy with Leonardo Pieraccioni. Kicked out of his home by his wife for a misunderstanding, a man will try to put his life in order.

How to kill the boss 2, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Sequel to the hit comedy film starring Charlie Day and Jennifer Aniston. This time the three friends are scammed by a lender.

This is life, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in a bittersweet comedy. An inmate takes a policeman and a businessman hostage.

Drama to see on TV tonight



La terra, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Sergio Rubini and Fabrizio Bentivoglio in an intense family history. A professor returns to Puglia to sell the house and faces old grudges again.

Sudden family – Instructions not included, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Omar Sy in an exciting blockbuster film. A man’s life is turned upside down by the arrival of a daughter.

Native son, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



A young African American is hired as a driver by a wealthy businessman but becomes embroiled in a tragic event.

The Russian lover, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



A Parisian teacher enters into a clandestine relationship with a married Russian diplomat

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Bad Boys for life, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Third film in the saga of the two detectives played by stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Mine, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Armie Hammer in an Italian film in which a soldier finds himself in a minefield between life and death.

Fast & Furious 7, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Seventh chapter of the long-running action movie saga with Vin Diesel as the protagonist. Last appearance of Paul Walker.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Trasformers – Revenge of the Fallen, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Sci-Fi



Sequel to the first Transformers movie that still highlights the struggle between Decepticons and Autobots.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Fantasy Island, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Michael Pena and Maggie Q in a horror movie. Some people are hosted in a hotel where dreams come true but also nightmares.

Free-to-air programs



As an adult, 9.15 pm on Rai 1



Alessandro Cattelan conducts a variety on being an adult today along with many famous guests.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Frontiere Special, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Special episode of Franco Di Mare’s program who travels to get to know different cultures.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Seriously 2021, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Enrico Papi to conduct the new edition of the famous format on jokes to VIPs.

San Andreas, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a disaster movie. After a cataclysm, a helicopter pilot tries to save his loved ones.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7



Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Masterchef Italia 10, 9.30 pm on TV8



Tenth season of the reality show in which you go to the discovery of new chefs and cooks.

Pearl Harbor, 9:25 pm on Nove

Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale in a Michael Bay film inspired by the events of Pearl Harbor.