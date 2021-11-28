Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 28 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Hanna, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett in a thriller. A girl trained by her father for combat tries a risky mission.

Behind the night, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Fortunato Cerlino and Stefania Rocca in an Italian thriller. A thief enters the house to steal diamonds: a mother and daughter are forced to lock themselves in the closet.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Endless, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Teen movie in which a girl loses her boyfriend and becomes convinced that he is contacting her from the afterlife.

Million Dollar Baby, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Clint Eastwood directs Hilary Swank into the story of a boxer who wants to be trained by an old glory.

The fraud, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Richard Gere is a tycoon who is touched by a scandal that will lay bare all his secrets.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Welcome to the South, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Siani in a famous comedy, remake of a French film. A worker from Milan is transferred to a small town in Campania.

The more you spend… the more you earn !, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

John Candy and Richard Pryor in a comedy. To cash in on an inheritance of $ 300 million, a baseball player must spend at least $ 30 million in a month.

The Mask – From zero to myth, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Jim Carrey in the comic book character movie. A man wears a mask that brings out a crazy side of his personality.

Il Ciclone, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

One of the most famous films by and with Leonardo Pieraccioni. A group of Spanish dancers find hospitality with a family in the Tuscan countryside.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



(500) days together, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zoey Deschanel in a romantic comedy. A guy remembers his love story with his ex-girlfriend.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



In the center of the viewfinder, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich in an action in which an agent living with the remorse of President Kennedy’s death gets the chance to redeem himself.

The Debt Collector – The return, at 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Scott Adkins in the sequel to the action film. Two debt collectors get in the sights of a drug kingpin.

Lethal Weapon, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in the first chapter of one of the most popular action sagas of recent years.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Rufus and the secret door, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Two little boys discover Rufus, a hairy creature who asks him to save his kingdom.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Escape from Pretoria, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Daniel Radcliffe protagonist of a biopic. Two South African anti-apartheid activists locked up in jail plan an escape.

Free-to-air programs



Hearts, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Daniele Pecci and Pilar Fogliati in a series set in the 1950s and 1960s in Turin.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3

Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

All Togheter Now, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Michelle Hunziker at the conduct of this talent show on music. Twelve singers submit to the competition.

Jurassic World: The destroyed kingdom, at 21:20 on Italia 1

Fifth film on the Jurassic Park saga, with Chris Pratt in the role of the protagonist.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Masterchef Italia 10, 9.30 pm on TV8

Tenth season of the reality show in which you go to the discovery of new chefs and cooks.

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo – We did 30…, 21:25 on Nove

Arturo Brachetti interviews Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of their career.