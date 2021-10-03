Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 3 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Hunt for the 12th man, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in a World War II film. A Norwegian partisan tries to escape the Nazis.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Ending, Beginnings – I restart from you, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Love story with Jamie Dorman, Sebastian Stan and Shailene Woodley. A brokenhearted woman meets two very different men and can’t choose.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 9pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Sequel to the film about Queen Elizabeth I, with Cate Blanchett as the English sovereign.

Euphoria, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Riccardo Scamarcio and Valeria Golino are two brothers whose relationship is strengthened by a dramatic medical diagnosis.

The three days of the Condor, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Robert Redford in a Sidney Pollack play. Some CIA members are killed and the only survivor tries to figure out who started the attack.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



How I kill your bodyguard, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in an action-comedy. A bodyguard agrees to protect a hitman, a witness against a dictator.

New in Town – A career single, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Sentimental comedy with Reneé Zellweger. Sent to supervise a factory, a woman overcomes the initial hostility of the local population.

Horse Fever: the Mandrakata, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy



Sequel to a classic of Italian comedy with Gigi Proietti, Enrico Montesano and Nancy Brilli.

Happiness at last, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Leonardo Pieraccioni directs and plays a comedy. A man’s life changes completely when he finds out he has a Brazilian stepsister.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Cops Out – Two cops on the loose, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Action comedy starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan. Two cops have to fight a gangster.

Fast & Furious 8, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Eighth chapter of the now very long film saga, with Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



Django, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Franco Nero in a famous western by Sergio Corbucci. A foreigner wanders around Mexico in search of his wife’s killers.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



How to Train Your Dragon 2, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Sequel to Dreamworks’ animation masterpiece that sees Vikings and dragons coexist.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Jennifer’s Body, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in a horror comedy. A girl is possessed by a bloodthirsty demon after a dark ritual.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Every breath you take – Senza breath, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan. The balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

Free-to-air programs



The bastards of Pizzofalcone 3, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Third season of the series with Alessandro Gassmann based on the novels of Maurizio De Giovanni.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3



Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Seriously 2021, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Enrico Papi to conduct the new edition of the famous format on jokes to VIPs.

The mummy, at 21:20 on Italia 1



Remake of an iconic film, with Tom Cruise as the protagonist in the film.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7



Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

2021 MotoGP, GP Americas, 9.30 pm on TV8



Yet another stage of this year’s World Championship with all racing categories in action.

The Italian Job, 21:25 hours on Nove

Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron and Edward Norton in the remake of a well-known action movie.