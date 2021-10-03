News

Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 3 October

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

War movie to see on TV tonight

Hunt for the 12th man, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in a World War II film. A Norwegian partisan tries to escape the Nazis.

Drama to see on TV tonight

Ending, Beginnings – I restart from you, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Love story with Jamie Dorman, Sebastian Stan and Shailene Woodley. A brokenhearted woman meets two very different men and can’t choose.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 9pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Sequel to the film about Queen Elizabeth I, with Cate Blanchett as the English sovereign.

Euphoria, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Riccardo Scamarcio and Valeria Golino are two brothers whose relationship is strengthened by a dramatic medical diagnosis.

The three days of the Condor, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Robert Redford in a Sidney Pollack play. Some CIA members are killed and the only survivor tries to figure out who started the attack.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

How I kill your bodyguard, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in an action-comedy. A bodyguard agrees to protect a hitman, a witness against a dictator.

New in Town – A career single, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Sentimental comedy with Reneé Zellweger. Sent to supervise a factory, a woman overcomes the initial hostility of the local population.

Horse Fever: the Mandrakata, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sequel to a classic of Italian comedy with Gigi Proietti, Enrico Montesano and Nancy Brilli.

Happiness at last, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Leonardo Pieraccioni directs and plays a comedy. A man’s life changes completely when he finds out he has a Brazilian stepsister.

Action movie to see on tv tonight

Cops Out – Two cops on the loose, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Action comedy starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan. Two cops have to fight a gangster.

Fast & Furious 8, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Eighth chapter of the now very long film saga, with Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Western movies to see on TV tonight

Django, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Franco Nero in a famous western by Sergio Corbucci. A foreigner wanders around Mexico in search of his wife’s killers.

Loading...
Advertisements

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Sequel to Dreamworks’ animation masterpiece that sees Vikings and dragons coexist.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight

Jennifer’s Body, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried in a horror comedy. A girl is possessed by a bloodthirsty demon after a dark ritual.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight

Every breath you take – Senza breath, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan. The balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

Free-to-air programs

The bastards of Pizzofalcone 3, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Third season of the series with Alessandro Gassmann based on the novels of Maurizio De Giovanni.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3

Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Seriously 2021, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Enrico Papi to conduct the new edition of the famous format on jokes to VIPs.

The mummy, at 21:20 on Italia 1

Remake of an iconic film, with Tom Cruise as the protagonist in the film.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

2021 MotoGP, GP Americas, 9.30 pm on TV8

Yet another stage of this year’s World Championship with all racing categories in action.

The Italian Job, 21:25 hours on Nove

Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron and Edward Norton in the remake of a well-known action movie.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

936
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
840
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
776
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
730
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
726
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
721
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
717
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
710
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top