Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 30 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The mercenaries – The Expendables, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Now cult film with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. A group of mercenaries must overthrow a dictatorship.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Dorian Gray, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Ber Barnes and Colin Firth in the film adaptation of the famous novel by Oscar Wilde.

Morrison, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Federico Zampaglione directs the film adaptation of his own novel. The meeting between a young singer and an old rock star will change the lives of both.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Liar Liar, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Jim Carrey is a lawyer who, out of a desire of his son, is unable to tell more lies.

Love at second sight, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Sentimental comedy with a touch of fantasy. A novelist wakes up in a fictional world and must win back the woman he has already married in real life.

Grandfather unleashed, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Robert De Niro and Zack Efron in a comedy. An elderly widower drags his grandson to Florida on a trip of transgression.

The crimes of the BarLume, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



The war of the worlds, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Tom Cruise in a Steven Spielberg film. A man must defend his family from an alien invasion.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Unbroken, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Directorial debut for Angelina Jolie who tells the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete who was captured and tortured by the Japanese during the Second World War.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Syriana, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Academy Award for George Clooney who plays a CIA agent working against terrorism. Also in the cast Matt Damon.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



De Gaulle, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Lambert Wilson in the biopic on the well-known French general.

Free-to-air programs



La Sposa, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Serena Rossi is a young woman who, to save her family from poverty, decides to accept a marriage by proxy.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3

Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Come on another one! Even in the evening !, at 21:20 on Canale 5

Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti also return in the evening with the quiz show they conducted.

Deadpool 2, at 21:20 on Italia 1

Second chapter of the Marvel character saga with Ryan Reynolds. This time the anti-hero will have to face Cable.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Me before you, 9:30 pm on TV8

Sam Clafin and Emilia Clarke in a love story between a quadriplegic boy and his assistant.

The Best of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo 2016, 9:25 pm on Nove

The comic trio in a best of of the year 2016.