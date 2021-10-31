Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 31 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Run, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Sarah Paulson in a film inspired by a true story. Forced into a wheelchair, a girl discovers that her mother’s care hides an unexpected truth.

Out of time, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Denzel Washington and Eva Mendes in a thriller. A detective investigates a murder whose evidence points to him as the main suspect.

Drama to see on TV tonight



A story without a name, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Micaela Ramazzotti and Renato Carpentieri in a film inspired by a real event that happened in Palermo in 1969.

The art of fraud, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski in a thriller. An art thief teams up with a debt-ridden actress to organize the latest heist of her criminal career.

Cry of freedom, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Denzel Washington and Kevin Kline play a South African activist and journalist, united by the fight against Apartheid.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Parents vs Influencers, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Fabio Volo and Giulia De Lellis in a comedy. A professor clashes with his daughter because of social media but in turn becomes an influencer.

Bodies of crime, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy are two policewomen forced to work together to solve a crime.

Reality, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Matteo Garrone in a tragicomic story awarded at Cannes. A Neapolitan fishmonger is obsessed with the idea of ​​participating in a reality show.

Se son rose…, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Leonardo Pieraccioni plays a man with Peter Pan syndrome but his daughter will invent a ruse to start loving again.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Serendipity – When love is magic, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale in a Christmas comedy. Two people fall in love but entrust their next meeting to fate.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Suicide Squad, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Jared Leto in a movie about DC Comics characters.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Indiana Jones and the last crusade, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Harrison Ford and Sean Connery in another chapter of the saga of the well-known adventurer.

Detective movie to see on TV tonight



The Nice Guys, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling in an action comedy. A private investigator and a former policeman must uncover a plot.

The Town, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Heist movie with Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner. A thief falls in love with the manager of a bank that his group has to rob.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Doctor Sleep, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Halloween



Sequel to The Shining starring Ewan McGregor who plays an adult Danny Torrance, forced to relive the events of the past.

Free-to-air programs



Hearts, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Daniele Pecci and Pilar Fogliati in a series set in the 1950s and 1960s in Turin.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3



Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4



Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

All Togheter Now, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Michelle Hunziker at the conduct of this talent show on music. Twelve singers submit to the competition.

World War Z, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Zombie movie starring Brad Pitt. A former United Nations employee returns to the business to save his family.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7



Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Masterchef Italia 10, 9.30 pm on TV8



Tenth season of the reality show in which you go to the discovery of new chefs and cooks.

Rocky IV, 9:25 pm on Nove

Yet another chapter in the saga with Sylvester Stallone. Rocky agrees to face the boxer who killed Apollo Creed, namely Ivan Drago.