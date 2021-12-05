Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 5th December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The forgotten prince, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Omar Sy in a whimsical comedy. A father transforms himself into his daughter’s dream hero every night.

A perfect family, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Sergio Castellitto embodies a rich but lonely protagonist, who hires some actors to make them his family.

Meet my parents, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Cult comedy with Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller. A former CIA agent doesn’t like his daughter’s new boyfriend.

And we watched like assholes at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Sky Original comedy with Pif, Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli. Fired by an algorithm, a man gets a job as a rider and enters into a relationship with a female hologram.

I fall from the clouds, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Checco Zalone’s first film. A man escapes from Puglia with the dream of being a singer.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a historical drama. In England in the 19th century, two women fall in love.

The fantastic adventures of the wolf boy, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family

John Turturro in a children’s film. A young man with a genetic disease sets out to search for his mother.

Wild, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern in a biographical story. A girl decides to go on a long journey after her marriage fails and her mother dies.

A secret between us, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Willem Dafoe and Julia Roberts in a film where grievances and drama resurface in a family.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Love, weddings and other disasters, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Romantic comedy with an excellent ensemble cast, in which three love stories intertwine.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The Island, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Michael Bay’s dystopian action starring Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson. Two clones attempt an escape into the real world.

Operation UNCLE, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander and Armie Hammer in a film based on a well-known 1960s TV series.

Lethal Weapon 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover return in the sequel to the well-known film. This time they have to protect a witness in a drug trafficking trial.

Detective film to see on TV tonight



Side Effects, 9:14 pm on Premium Cinema 2

An extremely depressed woman goes to a therapist who gives her some medicines. The latter, however, have terrible side effects.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Gone baby gone, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Ben Affleck directs his brother Casey in a thriller. Two private detectives investigate the disappearance of a little girl.

Free-to-air programs



Carla, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Alessandra Mastronardi plays the famous dancer Carla Fracci in an autobiographical film.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3

Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

All Togheter Now, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Michelle Hunziker at the conduct of this talent show on music. Twelve singers submit to the competition.

Oblivion, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Sci-fi movie with Tom Cruise in which the world is under threat from the Scavs and only Jack Harper can save it.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

Masterchef Italia 10, 9.30 pm on TV8

Tenth season of the reality show in which you go to the discovery of new chefs and cooks.

The courts of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, at 21:25 on Nove

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in one of their most famous theatrical performances.