Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 5th September

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Long live Italy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Biting comedy with Michele Placido, Alessandro Gassmann and Ambra Angiolini. Struck by sudden dementia, a senator can no longer lie.

Saved! Heaven helps us, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Mandy Moore, Jena Malone and Macaulay Culkin a teen-comedy. A virgin girl discovers that her boyfriend is gay.

In love no rules, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



George Clooney and Reneé Zellweger in a comedy. A football captain and a young champion fall in love with the same woman.

Ted, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Mark Wahlberg and Seth McFarlane in an American comedy. A teddy bear becomes a friend of its master.

Going in style, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin are three elderly friends who decide to rob a bank.

Three men and a leg, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



First historic film by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Three friends embark on a trip to Southern Italy in view of the wedding of one of them.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Mother, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Awarded film at the Venice Film Festival. A woman befriends a boy who reminds her of her missing son.

Bad Lieutenant – Last Call New Orleans, 9pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Nicolas Cage and Eva Mendes in a remake of a famous film by Abel Ferrara by Werner Herzog.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



The scent of wild grass, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Emily Blunt and Jamie Dorman in a romantic film set in rural Ireland.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Transporter 3, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Jason Statham in the third installment of this action saga. This time Frank Martin has to carry two bags and a young Ukrainian girl.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Batman, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Tim Burton’s first film on the Gotham Crusader, starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Despicable Me 2, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Second film in the saga with the Italian dubbing of Max Giusti. Gru must defeat the fearsome El Macho.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The shadow of spies, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original film based on a true story. A British businessman, a CIA spy, gets involved in an international intrigue.

The sixth sense, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Masterful film by M. Night Shyamalan with Bruce Willis. A psychiatrist befriends a child who sees the dead.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Rebel in the Rye, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Kevin Spacey and Nicolas Hoult in the biopic on writer JD Salinger up to the creation of “The Young Holden”.

Free-to-air programs



Switzerland-Italy, 8:30 pm on Rai 1



Qualifying match for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 that pits the Swiss and the Azzurri against each other.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



Spinoff of the well-known American TV series, this time set in the division of the city of Los Angeles.

Juliet, Naked – A whole other music, at 21:20 on Rai 3



A couple lives a peaceful relationship until they become a musician as a third wheel.

Criminal love, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Thriller with Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl. A woman cannot bear the end of the relationship with her ex and tries to sabotage her new relationship.

Grand Hotel – Intrigues and Passions, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Drama set in a turn of the century hotel in which love, tragedy and fun alternate.

Wedding in Paris, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Massimo Boldi and Biagio Izzo play an inveterate tax evader and an upright financier who “clash” in France.

Churchill, 9:30 pm on La7



Brian Cox and James Purefoy in the biopic about former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Masterchef Italia 10, 9.30 pm on TV8



Tenth season of the reality show in which you go to the discovery of new chefs and cooks.

What Women Want – What Women Want, 9:25 pm on Nine

Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt in a comedy. A man fortuitously acquires the ability to read women’s minds.