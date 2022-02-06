Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 6th February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



American Assassin, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien in an action film based on a novel. Shocked by the death of his girlfriend killed in an attack, a boy enters the CIA and becomes a killer.

The Amazing Spider-Man, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

First reboot of the Spider-Man saga, with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Three floors, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Nanni Moretti directs and plays a film based on a novel. The destinies of 3 families intertwine in a Roman condominium.

All the money in the world, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Christopher Plummer in a Ridley Scott film. The kidnapping of the grandson of the richest man in the world leads to a complicated negotiation.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The Blues Brothers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in a cult comedy. Two musician brothers must save the orphanage in which they were born.

FBI – Two Impossible Agents, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Omar Sy and Kad Merad in a detective comedy. Two old co-workers return to investigate together.

The extra day, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Fabio Volo in a comedy based on one of his novels, with Isabella Ragonese.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The chocolate factory, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Remake of the famous film with Gene Wilder by Tim Burton, this time starring Johnny Depp.

Beautiful creatures – The sixteenth moon, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Jeremy Irons and Emma Thompson in a romantic fantasy.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Kevin Costner, Christian Slater and Alan Rickman in one of the most famous Robin Hood movies.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



You should have left, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried in a horror movie. During a vacation, a couple and their daughter are haunted by inexplicable events.

Free-to-air programs



The brilliant friend – Story of those who flee and those who stay, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Third season of the famous miniseries based on the novels of Elena Ferrante.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

Che tempo che fa, 20:00 on Rai 3

Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto in a program of interviews, between culture and social issues through politics.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Come on another one! Even in the evening !, at 21:20 on Canale 5

Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti also return in the evening with the quiz show they conducted.

Rampage – Animal fury, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a film based on a video game of the same name in vogue in the 1980s.

It is not the Arena, 9.15 pm on La7

Massimo Giletti leads a container of current affairs, politics and social issues to be explored.

The rose of San Valentino, at 9.30 pm on TV8

After meeting a man at a masquerade ball, a girl tries to find him.

Terry wandering, 21:25 hours on Nove

Teresa Mannino tells the theme of geographical and social differences in a theatrical performance.