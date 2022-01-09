Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Sunday 9 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Death Race, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Jason Statham is a former driver in prison forced to participate in a car race: if he wins it, he will be a free man.

Jack Reacher – Point of no return, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Tom Cruise returns to play the role of Jack Reacher in the second chapter of the saga.

Chips, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1

Cinematic remake of a famous American TV series with Michael Pena. Two motorcycle officers fight crime in Los Angeles.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Supernova, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in a poignant road movie. After a diagnosis of dementia, a couple retraces the places that have sanctioned their love.

The Macaluso sisters, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Donatella Finocchiaro in a female fresco that tells the life of 5 sisters in Palermo.

The Legend of the Pianist on the Ocean, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Giuseppe Tornatore’s masterpiece inspired by the twentieth century by Alessandro Baricco, with Tim Roth.

Unknown – Without identity, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Liam Neeson plays a man who wakes up after an incident with no memory, only to discover that his identity has been stolen from him.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



That mother-in-law monster, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in a comedy. A woman has to face the sour mother of her future husband.

The crimes of the BarLume, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

On the positive side, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro in the story of the relationship between a young widow and a neurotic.

Din Don – A country in two, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Third chapter of the comic saga with Enzo Salvi and Maurizio Mattioli.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



Dune, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Denis Villeneuve directs the remake of a film based on a saga of novels, with a stellar cast.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Harry Potter

First cinematic chapter of the Harry Potter saga, the most famous wizard in the world.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



I primitives, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

From the creators of “Hens on the run”, an adventure set in Prehistory.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Let me go, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Stefano Accorsi, Maya Sansa and Serena Rossi in a thriller drama. Two former spouses deal with the trauma of their child’s premature death.

Free-to-air programs



Running to start over, at 21:25 on Rai 1

History of sporting redemption. A young athlete finally finds her father believed dead.

The rookie, at 21:20 on Rai 2

TV series with Nathan Fillion, who plays a man with a dream of becoming a cop in Los Angeles.

Secret cities, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Corrado Augias leads to the discovery of the most beautiful and mysterious places in Milan, Florence, Rome, Naples and Palermo.

Countercurrent, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Television rotogravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili at the helm.

Tolo tolo, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Checco Zalone is back with his new comedy in social tints. Pursued by creditors, the boy flees to Africa, where however he finds war.

Doctor Strange, 21:20 on Italia 1

Marvel Studios film starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a former surgeon who develops magical powers.

Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds, 9.15 pm on La7

Andrea Purgatori conducts an in-depth program on historical, current and social issues.

If only that were true, 9.30pm on TV8

Mark Ruffalo and Reese Witherspoon in a romantic comedy. An architect buys a house and finds the spirit of the old owner there.

Drag Race, 21:25 on Nove

Talent show in which 8 drag queens compete against each other with performance strokes.