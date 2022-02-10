Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 10 February

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Sweet Virginia, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Jon Bernthal in a thriller about a former rodeo champion who befriends a murderer.

Mystery at Crooked House, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Glenn Close in a thriller. A murder is committed in a private villa to investigate.

The man in the shadows, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Ewan McGregor and Pierce Brosnan in a thriller. A ghostwriter hired by the former British premier ends up in a web of secrets.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The paranza of children, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Film based on a novel by Roberto Saviano that tells the rise of a group of very young people in crime.

The Nest, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Jude Law in a marital drama. An entrepreneur convinces his wife to move to the US but the move questions their relationship.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



As you know, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Reese Witherspoon, Jack Nicholson and Owen Wilson in a romantic comedy. A softball star is being courted by a baseball pitcher and a businessman.

In the women’s restroom, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Luca Vecchi of The Pills protagonist of a comedy. A desperate man is locked in a female bathroom inside a cinema and his case goes viral.

Science fiction movie to see on TV tonight



Breach – Nightmare in space, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Fanta-horror with Bruce Willis and Thomas Jane. Some passengers of a star ark undergo a dangerous metamorphosis.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Short Circuit, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

A robot capable of feeling emotions takes refuge in a house of humans, hunted by the inventor and the army.

The Brothers Grimm and the enchanting Witch, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Matt Damon, Heath Ledger and Monica Bellucci in a Terry Gilliam film inspired by the Brothers Grimm.

Aquaman, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Stand alone film of the DC Comics character played by Jason Momoa. Arthur Curry discovers his identity and the fate that awaits him.

Free-to-air programs



Doc – In your hands, at 21:25 on Rai 1

TV series with Luca Argentero, doctor who, after losing his memory and changing his character, must return to his profession.

Miami Beach, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Ricky Memphis and Max Tortora in a comedy by Carlo Vanzina set on the beaches of Florida.

Caterina Caselli – One life, 100 lives, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Documentary dedicated to the far-sighted Italian artist Caterina Caselli.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4

New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Juventus-Sassuolo, 21:00 on Canale 5

Italian Cup match between Allegri’s bianconeri and Dionisi’s team.

Harry Potter and the order of the phoenix, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Fifth chapter of the Harry Potter film saga, with the fight against Voldemort now begun.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7

New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Unknown 1 – Yara, DNA of an investigation, 9:30 pm on TV8

Documentary in 4 episodes on the case of Yara Gambirasio.

Public Enemy, 21:25 hours on Nove

Will Smith and Gene Hackman in a spy movie. A lawyer finds himself with a floppy disk that can prove the killing of a politician by the secret services.