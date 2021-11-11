Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 11 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Jack Reacher – The decisive test, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Tom Cruise and Rosamunde Pike in an action. A former policeman returns to the scene to investigate a massacre.

Power Rangers, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Film based on the well-known TV series about kids with exceptional powers who will have to save the world.

Jason Bourne, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Fifth film on the Jason Bourne saga, again with Matt Damon as the protagonist.

Drama to see on TV tonight



My boys, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Clive Owen stars in an exciting drama inspired by a true story.

Michael Clayton, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



George Clooney plays a lawyer who is faced with an ethical dilemma during a lawsuit.

Frozen, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



A trip to the mountains with friends turns into a nightmare when they get stuck on a chairlift.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



I leave with the crowd, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis in a comedy on the road. A man finds himself traveling across America with an eccentric stranger.

I can stop when I want – Masterclass, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Second chapter of the film trilogy with Edoardo Leo. At the request of the police, the gang is reunited to stop the spread of smart drugs.

The bomb, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Alessandro Gassmann and Rocco Papaleo in a comedy. Two actors arrive in America to make it big but end up working for gangsters.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Unfortunately you are there, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



A marital consultant with a disastrous love life falls in love with a designer.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The witches, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Anne Hathaway stars in a film adaptation of a childhood classic. An orphan ends up in the middle of a gathering of witches.

War movie to see on TV tonight



Saving Private Ryan, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Tom Hanks and Matt Damon in a Steven Spielberg masterpiece. A platoon must save a surviving soldier.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Willy’s Wonderland, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Nicolas Cage is a caretaker of a dilapidated club who discovers diabolical animated puppets.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Worth – The pact, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci in a biopic. A lawyer charged with compensating the victims of 9/11 clashes with lobbies and bureaucracy.

Penguin Bloom, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Naomi Watts in an exciting true story. Paralyzed after an accident, a woman finds the strength to heal a wounded magpie.

Free-to-air programs



A professor, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Alessandro Gassmann protagonist of a new Rai series. The life of a philosophy professor between teaching and private.

Those who … 21:20 on Rai 2



Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu and Mia Ceran in a program that mixes current affairs, comedy and sport.

What happened to Baby Jane ?, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Franca Leosini is back with a new program to find out what happened to the protagonists of “Maledette Stories”.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4



New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

D’iva, at 21:20 on Canale 5



Two event evenings to celebrate the career of Iva Zanicchi, with great guests.

Jack Reacher – Point of no return, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Tom Cruise returns to play the role of Jack Reacher in the second chapter of the saga.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7



New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Hell, 9:30 pm on TV8



Tom Hanks directed by Ron Howard in the third chapter of the Dan Brown book saga.

The farmer seeks a wife, 9:25 pm on Nove



New edition of the reality show in which some farmers will have to choose some women to live with on a farm.