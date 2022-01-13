Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 13 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Your ex never dies, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Mila Kunis in an action comedy. Two friends become involved in an international intrigue by one of the exes, a CIA agent.

Hard Night Falling: a night to die, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Dolph Lundgren in an action set in Italy. A gang tries to rob a villa: an American secret agent will have to stop them.

Drama to see on TV tonight



The client, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Oscar for best foreign film and awarded at Cannes in two categories. An accident disrupts the life of a couple from Tehran.

Brothers, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Tobey Maguire, Natalie Portman and Jake Gyllenhaal in a drama. The brother of an officer missing in the war binds with his mother-in-law and upsets the family balance.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Yours, mine and ours, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Dennis Quaid and Renè Russo in the remake of the film “Appointment under the bed”. Two widowers fall in love but the children are against marriage.

The crimes of the BarLume, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy

Yet another appointment with the well-known crime comedy TV series with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in the sequel to a successful comedy.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Harry Potter

Fifth chapter of the Harry Potter film saga, with the fight against Voldemort now begun.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Night Hunter, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Alexandra Daddario, Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley in a thriller. A serial killer with a multiple personality is hunted down by the police and a judge.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



The land of children, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Film based on a graphic novel by Gipi. An illiterate boy sets out in search of someone who can read his father’s diary to him.

Your every breath, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Andy Serkis is conducting for the first time. Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy star in a story that sees Robin Cavendish fall ill and undergo experimental treatments for the love of his wife.

Free-to-air programs



Doc – In your hands, at 21:25 on Rai 1

TV series with Luca Argentero, doctor who, after losing his memory and changing his character, must return to his profession.

Costa Concordia: chronicle of an announced disaster, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Documentary on the tragedy of the Costa Concordia and on the main figures of that tragic night.

The tobacconist of Vienna, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Sent by his mother to Vienna, a young man starts working for a tobacconist run by the wise Otto.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4

New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Coppa Italia, Milan-Genoa, 9.00 pm on Canale 5

Round of 16 match between Pioli’s and Shevchenko’s team.

Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Second film in the Harry Potter saga in cinemas, based on novels written by JK Rowling.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7

New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Sarah – The girl from Avetrana, 9:30 pm on TV8

Docu-series on the tragedy of Sarah Scazzi, a girl who disappeared and killed in 2010.

All against him – The other woman, 21:25 on Nove

A woman discovers that her partner is married and makes contact with her lover. He will discover other skeletons in the closet.