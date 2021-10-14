Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 14 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Drive Angry, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard in a surreal action-thriller. A man escapes from Hell to save his niece from a group of Satanists.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Miele, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Jasmine Trinca in Valeria Golino’s debut feature. A woman administers drugs to terminally ill patients to help them die.

Wizard of Lies, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer in an HBO biopic on the true story of entrepreneur Bernie Madoff.

The Prophet, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



A boy adapts to the violent reality of prison by becoming a powerful gangster.

Towards Eden, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Riccardo Scamarcio protagonist of a story of illegal immigration.

Samson – The true story of Samson, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



The true story of Samson, chosen by God to lead his people out of slavery.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Daylight saving time, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Comedy with Ficarra and Picone. The mayor of a Sicilian village is too “honest” for the citizens.

Game Night – Guess Who’s Dying Tonight?, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams in an action comedy. A parlor game between couples takes an unexpected turn.

Enemies-friends: the promised in-laws, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Max Tortora and Antonello Fassari in a comedy. A scammer and a policeman find themselves handling a seemingly simple but actually complicated case.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



Little women, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon and Christian Bale in the first film adaptation of the famous novel.

Love, weddings and other disasters, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Romantic comedy with Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons. Three love stories intertwine.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Bloodshot, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Vin Diesel in the character film based on the comic of the same name. This is an action revenge movie.

In the blood, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Gina Carano and Cam Gigandet in an action. A man disappears in the Caribbean and his wife sets out on his trail to find him.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Balto and Togo – The legend, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Adventure inspired by a true story. In Alaska, a man and two dogs set out in search of diphtheria serum.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Billionaire Boys Club, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Kevin Spacey and Taron Egerton in a movie about a real 1980s financial scam.

Free-to-air programs



Until the last beat, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Violante Placido, Fortunato Cerlino and Loretta Goggi in a fiction. A heart surgery chief with heart disease tops the list for transplants at the expense of young patients.

The Good Doctor, at 21:20 on Rai 2



TV series starring Freddie Highmore who plays a young doctor with autism spectrum disorders and Savant’s syndrome.

He is worse than me, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Giorgio Panariello and Marco Giallini conduct a show with monologues, interviews, songs and gags.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4



New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Star in the Star, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



Ilary Blasi hosts a show in which some VIPs have to interpret Italian and international artists of the past.

Chicago Med, 9:20 pm on Italia 1



Spinoff TV series of “Chicago Fire”, set in a hospital in the same city.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7



New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

The treasure of the Amazon, 9.30 pm on TV8



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Sean William Scott in an action comedy. An adventurer must find the son of a billionaire.

The farmer seeks a wife, 9:25 pm on Nove



New edition of the reality show in which some farmers will have to choose some women to live with on a farm.