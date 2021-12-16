Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 16 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Lucy, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman in a science fiction action. A woman is forced to smuggle eggs of a drug that gives incredible powers.

Fast & Furious 7, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Seventh chapter of the long-running action movie saga with Vin Diesel as the protagonist. Last appearance of Paul Walker.

Guardians – The awakening of the guardians, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Some superheroes are hired to defend Russia during the Cold War.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Our life, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Elio Germano awarded as best actor in Cannes in this film by Daniele Luchetti.

Lost Christmas, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Christmas fairy tale in which a man discovers he can view stolen or lost objects and decides to help people.

119 days adrift, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Dominic Purcell in a survival movie. A boat crew is hit by a huge wave and struggles for survival.

Human capital, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi in a film by Paolo Virzì. A car accident changes the lives of two families.

Lion – The Way Home, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman in a touching film based on a true story set in India.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



The Female Brain – Women vs Men, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Brilliant comedy with Sofia Vergara. A neurologist investigates the mechanisms that affect the brains of women and men.

SMS – In Disguise, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Vincenzo Salemme and Giorgio Panariello in a comedy. A man accidentally sends a hot message to a friend’s wife.

My friend Santa Claus 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 3

Lino Banfi and Gerry Scotti in the sequel to the Christmas comedy. A thief disguised as Santa Claus steals gifts from children.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



When love knocks in the office, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Modern reinterpretation of a novel by Jane Austen. The girl’s life changes with the arrival of her new boss and ex-boyfriend.

Western movies to see on TV tonight



Hell on the Border – Legendary Cowboy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman in a western. Having escaped slavery, a man tries to become the first black marshal in the Far West.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Journey to the center of the Earth, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Brendan Fraser in the remake of a 1950s movie. Three explorers venture to the earth’s surface.

Free-to-air programs



A professor, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Alessandro Gassmann protagonist of a new Rai series. The life of a philosophy professor between teaching and private.

60 on 2, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Celebratory program on the birth of the Rai 2 television channel.

We just have to win, at 21:20 on Rai 3

A basketball coach is sentenced to social services and has to coach a team of disabled people.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4

New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Free fall – Campionissimi, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Gerry Scotti conducts the television format between quizzes and hatches in prime time.

Sampdoria-Turin, 21:00 on Italia 1

Clash valid for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup between the two Serie A teams.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7

New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Men in Black: International, 9:30 pm on TV8

Fourth chapter of the well-known saga, with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson protagonists.

Lady Gucci – The story of Patrizia Reggiani, 9:25 pm on Nove

The story of Patrizia Reggiani and the tragic affair with Maurizio Gucci.