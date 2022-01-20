Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 20 January

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Fast & Furious 9, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Vin Diesel and John Cena in the new chapter of the saga. This time Dom has to face his brother.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Sow the wind, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Film about environmental pollution. A girl abandons her studies to save her land.

The Bridges of Madison County, 9:15 pm on the Sky Cinema Collection

Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in a sentimental film that tells the intense love between a photographer and a married woman.

The secret of his eyes, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Academy Award for Best Foreign Film. A retired justice official investigates an unsolved case

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Leave a day in Rome, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance

Sky Original film with Edoardo Leo and Claudia Gerini. Two couples face the most delicate moment of their life together.

The Nutty Professor, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Eddie Murphy is an obese professor who tests him with a serum that makes him a handsome but evil playboy.

Sleepless nights, kisses for breakfast, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Francesco Mandelli directs Ilaria Spada in a comedy. An architect becomes a well-known cartoonist but his life is filled with unexpected events.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



The astronaut’s wife, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Charlize Theron and Johnny Depp in a sci-fi thriller. After a mission in space, a man returns profoundly changed and upsets his wife.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Nanny McPhee – Tata Matilda, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in a fantasy comedy. A widower turns to a very special housekeeper to look after his children.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



The flight of the phoenix, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Dennis Quaid plays a survivor of an accident lost in the desert as he tries to save himself.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Rebel in the Rye, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Kevin Spacey and Nicolas Hoult in the biopic on writer JD Salinger up to the creation of “The Young Holden”.

Free-to-air programs



Doc – In your hands, at 21:25 on Rai 1

TV series with Luca Argentero, doctor who, after losing his memory and changing his character, must return to his profession.

A fairytale wedding, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

Adriano Giannini and Ricky Memphis in a comedy by Carlo Vanzina. A group of friends met 20 years later for a wedding.

The conspiracy against America, at 21:20 on Rai 3

TV series with John Turturro and Winona Ryder. What would America have been like if the 1940 election had been won by a xenophobic populist?

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4

New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Italian Cup: Rome-Lecce, 9.00 pm on Canale 5

Match between Mourinho’s team and the Apulian Serie B team.

Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Third chapter of the saga of the well-known character created by JK Rowling, the wizard Harry Potter.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7

New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Sarah – The girl from Avetrana, 9:30 pm on TV8

Docu-series on the tragedy of Sarah Scazzi, a girl who disappeared and killed in 2010.

Redemption – Hidden Identities, 21:25 hours on Nove

Jason Statham is a war veteran on the run from court martial.