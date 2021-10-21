Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 21 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



XXX, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson and Asia Argento in a well-known action film. An extreme sports champion is trained to dismantle a criminal organization.

Skyfire, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Jason Isaacs in a catastrophic action. On a Pacific island a volcano wakes up after years and puts everyone in danger.

The Last of the Templars, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman in a fantasy adventure. A knight must escort a girl accused of witchcraft to a monastery.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Edison – The man who illuminated the world, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Benedict Cumberbatch in the biopic about Thomas Edison and his path as a pioneer of the electrical industry.

Creed – Born to Fight, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in a Rocky saga spinoff. Creed’s son wants to try his hand at a boxing career.

Hereafter, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Matt Damon and Cecile De France in a Ron Howard film. Three people discover they have special ties to the afterlife.

Morrison, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Federico Zampaglione directs the film adaptation of his own novel. The meeting between a young singer and an old rock star will change the lives of both.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Red dog: the start, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



In a remote region of Australia, a little boy takes care of a Kelpie puppy.

5 years of engagement, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Jason Segel and Emily Blunt in a comedy. A job offer jeopardizes a marriage and the relationship between two boyfriends.

Me, them and Lara, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Carlo Verdone and Laura Chiatti in a comedy. A priest returns to Rome after 10 years as a missionary and finds his family in shambles.

Space Cowboys, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland are elderly space pilots who need to repair a failed satellite.

Tanned, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Alba Parietti, Teo Teocoli and Jerry Calà in a comedy film set in the summer season.

Almost friends, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



French film now very famous with Omar Sy. A disabled person and a former prisoner form a strange but solid friendship.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



The invisible man, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Elisabeth Moss in a horror-thriller inspired by the story of HG Wells. A woman runs away from her psychopathic husband, a scientist who, however, will return to haunt her.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Atomica Bionda, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Charlize Theron and James McAvoy in a spy story set in Berlin during the Cold War.

Free-to-air programs



Until the last beat, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Violante Placido, Fortunato Cerlino and Loretta Goggi in a fiction. A heart surgery chief with heart disease tops the list for transplants at the expense of young patients.

Martha. The crime of Sapienza, at 21:20 on Rai 2



The unpublished story of one of the most heinous and mysterious murders in the history of our country.

He is worse than me, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Giorgio Panariello and Marco Giallini conduct a show with monologues, interviews, songs and gags.

Forehand and backhand, 21:20 hours on Rete 4



New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Spinoff of the well-known saga with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham protagonists.

Ask me if I’m happy, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in a romantic comedy. Two friends end up falling in love with the same woman.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7



New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Napoli-Legia Warsaw, 21:00 on TV8



Third match of the group stage of the Europa League for Luciano Spalletti’s team.

The farmer seeks a wife, 9:25 pm on Nove



New edition of the reality show in which some farmers will have to choose some women to live with on a farm.