Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 23 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



The Town, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner in a heist movie. A robber falls in love with a bank employee that his gang must rob.

Pan Am Flight 73, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Film about the true story of a stewardess on a hijacked flight by terrorists.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Dickens – The man who invented Christmas, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Christmas

Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer in the biopic dedicated to Charles Dickens.

A beautiful mind, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly in a Ron Howard film about a brilliant but schizophrenic scientist.

The girl with tulips, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Alicia Vikander, Dan DeHaan and Christoph Waltz in the film about a girl married to a merchant but in love with a painter.

Insider – Behind the truth, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 2

Russell Crowe and Al Pacino in an award-winning film about political intrigue.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Comedians, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Ale & Franz and Christian De Sica in a film by Gabriele Salvatores.

Me, them and Lara, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Carlo Verdone and Laura Chiatti in a comedy. A missionary priest returns to Rome and finds his family in disarray.

Peter Rabbit, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Domnhall Gleeson and Rose Byrne in a film about a rabbit who lives and interacts in a human family.

Finally Christmas, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Gerry Scotti in a Christmas film between unexpected events and laughter.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



The sun at midnight – Midnight Sun, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Bella Thorne in a poignant love story. A rare disease prevents a girl from exposing herself to sunlight but love will change everything.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Beyond The Edge – The masters of illusion, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Antonio Banderas in an action movie. A cheater plans to rob a casino but a man tries to ruin his plans.

Fast & Furious 8, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Yet another chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

The mummy, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Remake of an iconic film, with Tom Cruise as the protagonist in the film.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning film, the latest chapter in a great saga.

Free-to-air programs



The Voice Senior 2021, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Edition dedicated to the most experienced singers of the well-known musical reality.

A timeless Christmas, 9.20 pm on Rai 2

A mysterious watch catapulted a man from the early twentieth century to 2020.

Secret cities, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Corrado Augias takes us to discover the most beautiful Italian and European cities.

The Family Man, at 21:20 on Rete 4

Nicolas Cage in a Brett Rattner film about the importance of choices.

Free fall – Campionissimi, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

Gerry Scotti leads the well-known game show with hatches.

Now You See Me 2, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Sequel to the famous street magicians movie with Woody Harrelson and Mark Ruffalo.

Eat, pray, love, 9.15 pm on La7

Julia Roberts in a film based on a well-known novel in which a woman travels the world after a disappointment in love.

A Christmas with the Flakes, 9.30 pm on TV8

Alessandro Gassmann and Silvio Orlando in a Christmas film.

Legend of a love: Cinderella, 21:25 hours on Nove

Revisitation of the Cinderella tale with Drew Barrymore.