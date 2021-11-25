Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 25 November

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Fire Squad – Nightmare of Fire, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Jeff Bridges, Miles Teller and Josh Brolin are firefighters who must put out a giant fire in Arizona.

Life to come – Herself, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



A woman runs away with her daughters from an abusive husband and tries to start a new life.

Brubaker, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman in a classic prison. The director of a penitentiary pretends to be a prisoner to find out about the conditions of his prison.

Anna Rosenberg, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Claudia Gerini protagonist of a film that talks about femicide.

Bordertown, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



Jennifer Lopez and Antonio Banderas in a film of denunciation. A reporter investigates the murders of young women.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Neither Juliet nor Romeo, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Romance



Directorial debut for Veronica Pivetti in a film that deals with the theme of homosexuality.

But what does the brain tell us, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Comedy



Paola Cortellesi in a blockbuster comedy. Giovanna, a secret agent, decides to avenge some of her friends.

I love you too much to tell you, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 3



Jasmine Trinca in a romantic comedy. Two engaged couples are close to marriage but the arrival of a third inconvenience threatens to slow everything down.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Hitman – The murderer, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Film based on the well-known video game saga, with Timothy Olyphant in the role of a murderer who will find himself having to save a girl.

Wanted – Choose your destiny, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy in a film based on a comic. An anonymous employee becomes a murderer.

Never Back Down – Never give up, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Sean Faris, Amber Heard and Cam Gigandet in a film set in the world of MMA.

Science fiction movies to see on TV tonight



The Chronicles of Riddick, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1



Vin Diesel in the sequel to Pitch Black. Riddick becomes embroiled in a war between alien peoples.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Batman Begins, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



First film in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy on the superhero Batman, this time played by Christian Bale.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Poly, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



A little girl befriends a pony mistreated by her circus owner.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



Widow Winchester, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Helen Mirren is a widow who believes her house is haunted.

Free-to-air programs



A professor, at 21:25 on Rai 1



Alessandro Gassmann protagonist of a new Rai series. The life of a philosophy professor between teaching and private.

Those who … 21:20 on Rai 2



Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu and Mia Ceran in a program that mixes current affairs, comedy and sport.

Special Borders, 9.20 pm on Rai 3



Special episode of Franco Di Mare’s program who travels to get to know different cultures.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4



New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Zelig, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



The variety in which some comedians perform is back with the return of Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada to conducting.

The Great Wall, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Matt Damon in a blockbuster set in China. Two European mercenaries get involved in a guerrilla warfare in the shadow of the Great Wall.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7



New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

Red Zone – 22 miles of fire, 9:30 pm on TV8



Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich in an action movie. A CIA agent must find a witness and escort him before his enemy can kill him.

The farmer seeks a wife, 9:25 pm on Nove



New edition of the reality show in which some farmers will have to choose some women to live with on a farm.